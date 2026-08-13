Pilot Project Between BioCytics and LIDE Biotech

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCytics, Inc., and LIDE Biotech are proud to announce the formation of a strategic alliance to develop advanced screening platforms and companion diagnostics for immune-based cancer cell therapies. This collaboration combines BioCytics' specialized cell manufacturing capabilities with LIDE's unique, patient-derived xenograft technologies (PDX, miniPDX®, and IO-based PDX models) to streamline the development of immuno-oncology (IO) treatments.

The initial project based on the companies' recently-executed Memorandum of Understanding will involve the creation of murine PDX models using human biospecimens from ethically consented patients on an institutional review board (IRB)-approved BioCytics tumor and immune cells collection study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT00571389) that opened in 2007 and is still ongoing. These tumor models can then be used to observe a number of critical responses, such as drug resistance or induced cell death, for cells being treated in in vivo validation studies. Further model studies will involve DNA and RNA sequencing for additional response research such as human anti-tumor immune cell function.

BioCytics' COO, Dr. Brent Dixon, says that "working with LIDE Biotech enables real breakthroughs in personalized medicine for cancer patients. We are excited about exploring our developments for autologous adaptive immune cell therapy (AAICT) within this unique model. We expect to learn more about the molecular pathways and signatures based upon the applied analytical methodologies."

This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Danyi Wen, LIDE's Founder and CEO, who states that "LIDE is excited for its first-ever partnership with an American-based company to further deliver on our goals to support translational research for new drug R&D as well as personalized oncology. We are looking forward to working with BioCytics and leveraging its expertise to make LIDE technologies available outside of China. BioCytics' patient-first vision is inspiring and truly aligns with LIDE's mission to empower more scientists, accelerate more breakthroughs, and help move promising treatments one step closer to patients in need."

About BioCytics: BioCytics, Inc., a human applications laboratory (HAL) founded by Dr. John Powderly in 2005, is a privately held health technology company co-located in Huntersville, North Carolina with Carolina BioOncology Institute, a cancer treatment and clinical trial facility. BioCytics is developing Autologous Adaptive Immune Cell Therapy (AAICT) as an immuno-oncology platform for treating solid tumors with the patient's own immune cells. AAICT is a revolutionary point-of-care cell manufacturing process designed to generate nongenetically modified effector cell fractions for all stages of all solid tumors.

About LIDE Biotech: LIDE Biotech is a Shanghai-based preclinical oncology CRO, founded in 2011 by American returnee, Dr. Danyi Wen. Her vision is rooted in a translational mindset, leveraging tools that bring preclinical studies as close as possible to clinical relevance. LIDE leverages its translational hospital network and access to patients to offer gold-standard as well as novel preclinical drug validation tools, including CDX and more than 2300 PDX models, covering 40+ cancer types. LIDE is unique with its 200+ primary or acquired drug resistant PDX models derived from patient samples, and its proprietary MiniPDX, a 7-day in vivo organoid assay. The company owns AAALAC accredited SPF level animal centers and safety level 2 laboratories.

SOURCE BioCytics Inc.