Pinch A Penny Celebrates 50-Year History and Appoints John Mansfield as President

Trusted Pool Care Franchise Builds on Five Decades of Experience Serving Pool Owners

Newly Appointed President to Lead the Brand's Next Chapter of Franchise Development, Modernization, and Customer Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny, the nation's largest pool care retail and service franchise, has appointed John Mansfield as president. Mansfield will lead the brand's efforts to strengthen franchise owner support, improve store-level performance and customer experience, modernize the business, and pursue thoughtful expansion in select markets.

John Mansfield

Mansfield brings more than 20 years of experience leading consumer, retail, service, franchise, and multi-unit businesses. His career has combined consumer marketing and brand building with a focus on customer experience, operational performance, and the teams and systems that support franchise owners.

"Pinch A Penny has spent more than 50 years earning the trust of pool owners through expert advice, professional service, and strong local relationships," said John Mansfield, President at Pinch A Penny. "Our focus is protecting what has made the brand successful while continuing to improve the business. That means providing franchise owners with better tools and support, strengthening the customer experience, and taking a disciplined approach to future growth."

Pinch A Penny opened its 300th location and entered Arizona and North Carolina in 2025. The Arizona expansion extended the brand's presence into the Southwest, building on the foundation established in Texas over the past decade.

The brand has also invested in tools, training, and product innovation that support franchise owners and customers. These investments include Pinch CleanPro, the brand's proprietary service management platform, and SunBlazer, its exclusive line of pool equipment. Pinch CleanPro helps franchise owners manage routing, invoicing, reporting, inventory, water analysis, and daily service operations.

"Reaching 300 locations and entering new states are important milestones for Pinch A Penny," said Jim P. Eisch, Vice President of Operations at Pinch A Penny. "What matters most is helping our franchise owners deliver consistent, trusted service to pool owners while continuing to improve the support we provide across the system."

Demand for pool care remains durable, supported by millions of residential pools and spas across the United States that require ongoing water treatment, maintenance, equipment replacement, and repair. Pinch A Penny serves both customers who prefer to care for their own pools and those who rely on professional pool service and repair.

Pinch A Penny is seeking qualified prospective franchise owners in select markets where franchise opportunities are currently available. The brand offers a proven operating model backed by more than 50 years of experience, comprehensive training, and ongoing operational support. Qualifying established stores generated average annual sales of approximately $2 million.*

To learn more about the Pinch A Penny franchise opportunity, visit pinchapennypoolfranchise.com. **

About Pinch A Penny

Pinch A Penny is the nation's largest pool care retail and service franchise, serving local communities for more than 50 years. With more than 300 locally owned and operated locations across the Sun Belt, the brand serves both do-it-yourself pool owners and customers who rely on professional pool service and repair. Pinch A Penny provides certified training that prepares franchise owners and associates to serve customers, with no prior pool industry experience required.

For more information, visit pinchapenny.com. Franchise opportunities are available at Pinchapennypoolfranchise.com.

*For the year ending December 31, 2025, Pinch A Penny had 303 stores open. Of those stores, 285 have been open at least one year. Of those open at least one year, the average annual gross sales were $1,954,752 and some stores (38%) had annual gross sales that exceeded the average. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will do as well. See Item 19 of the 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information.

**This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offering of a franchise can only be made by a franchise disclosure document and in compliance with any applicable pre-sale registration and/or disclosure requirements in certain jurisdictions. This communication has not been reviewed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation nor by any other federal or state government agency.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in Pool Corp's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 636.439.0210

SOURCE Pinch A Penny