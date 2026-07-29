Ping An Ranks 48th on 2026 Fortune Global 500 List, Marking 17th Consecutive Year on List

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) ranked No. 48 on the 2026 Fortune Global 500 list, released on July 28. The list ranks the world's largest corporations by revenue for the 2025 fiscal year. With operating revenue of USD 158.65 billion, the Company ranked 10th among global financial enterprises and has been included on the Fortune Global 500 list for 17 consecutive years.

This year's list included 122 Chinese companies, maintaining China's position as the country with the second-largest number of companies represented. In 2025, these companies generated total revenue of approximately USD 10.4 trillion, with average revenue of approximately USD 85.6 billion. Their average profit increased from USD 4.2 billion to USD 4.5 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 7% and demonstrating the resilience and vitality of China's economy.

In recent years, Ping An has continued to deepen its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy while accelerating its comprehensive digital transformation. Through differentiated services, Ping An is strengthening its core competitiveness and creating long-term, sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

In 2025, Ping An achieved broad-based improvement in its overall business performance. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached RMB134.415 billion, up 10.3% year-on-year, while equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company exceeding RMB1 trillion for the first time, increasing 7.7% from the beginning of the year.

Advancing "integrated finance + health and senior care" to drive business growth: Ping An continued to develop its integrated financial services ecosystem featuring "one customer, multiple accounts, multiple products, and one-stop services." As of the end of 2025, Ping An had 251 million retail customers, and the retention rate among customers holding three or more product categories reached 99%. Its health and senior care strategy has established a distinct competitive advantage, effectively driving additional insurance purchases and increasing the average premium per policy.

Deepening "AI in All" to empower core financial businesses and improve quality and efficiency: Ping An continued to advance the deep integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and other technologies with its core financial businesses, to build leading technological capabilities. In 2025, the service volume of Ping An's AI service representatives exceeded 1.7 billion times, accounting for 80% of Ping An's total customer service volume, while AI agents assisted in generating sales of RMB133.2 billion.

Upgrading services and enhancing customer experience: Ping An launched Express Service and developed the first AI assistant in China's financial industry that enables customers to complete tasks with a single sentence. The service now has approximately 90 million monthly active users. In addition, the Company upgraded its Global Emergency Assistance services, which now cover 233 countries and regions worldwide.

Rewarding shareholders through continued value creation: Ping An's full-year cash dividend for 2025 was RMB 2.70 per share, up 5.9% year on year and marking the 14th consecutive year of growth. Total cash dividends amounted to RMB 48.891 billion, representing a cash dividend payout ratio of 36.4% based on operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company.

Looking ahead, Ping An will remain committed to meeting customer needs and deepening its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy. Guided by its business policy of "high-value growth, service innovation, technology enablement, and regulatory compliance," Ping An will further strengthen its integrated finance advantages and actively fulfill its corporate social responsibilities to achieve long-term, high-quality, and sustainable development.

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