Pinnacera Precision Launches to Unite Driv-Lok and WCS Industries

New precision metal solutions platform brings together Driv-Lok, including its Hanel division, and WCS Industries, while maintaining continuity for customers, suppliers, employees, and partners.

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacera Precision today announced the launch of its precision metal solutions platform, bringing together Driv-Lok, including its Hanel division, and WCS Industries, under Pinnacera Precision Holdings, Inc.

We are pleased to share the launch of Pinnacera Precision, a precision metal solutions platform bringing together Driv-Lok, including its Hanel division, and WCS Industries. Built on quality and driven by discipline, Pinnacera Precision is focused on customer continuity, broader capabilities, engineering collaboration, reliable execution, and responsive support across complementary precision metal component families.

The combined organization offers complementary capabilities in engineered fasteners, pins, springs, wire forms, cold-headed components, ACME-threaded products, and precision hydraulic components. Customers will benefit from broader technical support and expanded manufacturing capabilities while continuing to work with their current contacts, open orders, quality requirements, and existing program commitments.

"Our first priority is uninterrupted customer service," said David Dieter, President and CEO of Pinnacera Precision Holdings, Inc. "We are bringing together strong businesses with experienced teams, long-standing customer relationships, and complementary capabilities. We see a meaningful opportunity to build on those strengths while continuing to improve quality, delivery, responsiveness, and technical support."

The operating businesses and divisions will continue supporting current customers, programs, and commitments throughout the integration process.

The formation of Pinnacera Precision creates a broader platform serving customers across industrial, automotive, powersports, lawn and garden, medical, agricultural, construction, appliance, and other precision component markets. Over time, the company expects to strengthen customer support through expanded engineering collaboration, improved operating consistency, practical continuous improvement, and better connection across the platform's capabilities.

"We are not starting from scratch," Dieter added. "We are building from strong foundations. Each company brings experienced people, technical knowledge, and trusted customer relationships. Pinnacera gives us the opportunity to connect those strengths and continue improving how we serve customers."

About Pinnacera Precision

Pinnacera Precision Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware company formed in April 2026 to unite Driv-Lok, including its Hanel division, and WCS Industries. Pinnacera Precision serves customers through complementary capabilities in engineered fasteners, pins, springs, wire forms, cold-headed components, ACME-threaded products, and precision hydraulic components.

The company is built on quality, technical capability, reliable execution, and responsive customer support.

Media Contact

Chris Cameron

Chief Administrative and Digital Officer

Pinnacera Precision Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

815-895-0826

Website: Pending launch

SOURCE Pinnacera Precision Holdings, Inc.