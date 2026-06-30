PioneerIP and Questel Partner to Bring AI-Powered Patent-to-Product Mapping to IP Teams

New integrated workflow helps connect patents to commercialized products to support licensing, enforcement, and portfolio strategy

TORONTO and PARIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PioneerIP, an AI-powered patent intelligence company, and Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) software and services, today announced a strategic partnership to bring patent-to-product mapping into the hands of IP professionals through an integrated workflow designed to support licensing, enforcement, and portfolio strategy.

Yulia Druzhnikova, CEO & Co-founder at PioneerIP Benoit Chevalier, Patent Product Director at Questel

The joint solution combines Questel's industry-leading patent data infrastructure with PioneerIP's AI capabilities. It helps IP teams connect patents to products actively commercialized in the market, assess portfolio relevance, and identify licensing and enforcement opportunities. Compared with traditional manual analysis, the workflow is faster and more scalable.

Transparency has long been the missing link in patent valuation. When IP professionals cannot reliably map a patent to a product generating real revenue, the entire downstream process — from licensing negotiations to litigation readiness to M&A due diligence — rests on incomplete foundations. This partnership directly addresses that gap.

"This partnership reflects where the market is going," said Yulia Druzhnikova, CEO and Co-founder of PioneerIP. "IP teams do not need more isolated tools. They need connected workflows that help them understand which patents matter commercially, where licensing opportunities may exist, and how to make portfolio decisions with greater confidence. Together with Questel, we are making that workflow much more accessible."

"AI has broken down some barriers that defined IP strategy for decades," said Benoit Chevalier, Patent Product Director at Questel. "The capacity to process vast datasets — patent families, product catalogs, market filings, claim language — at scale means that what once consumed months of a senior attorney's time is now executable in hours. We're witnessing a genuine democratization of licensing and litigation capabilities, putting tools previously reserved for the largest IP departments within technology reach of any organization with a patent portfolio."

About PioneerIP: Headquartered in Canada, PioneerIP is an AI-powered patent intelligence platform that helps patent owners, law firms, and IP teams uncover licensing opportunities, assess potential unauthorized use, improve pending patents, and analyze portfolios more effectively. Its platform combines infringement search, portfolio analysis, and claim-focused AI workflows to help users connect patents to products, markets, and business decisions. PioneerIP's mission is to make high-value patent analysis faster, more actionable, and more commercially relevant across licensing, enforcement, prosecution, and broader patent strategy. Find out more at PioneerIP.com or on LinkedIn.

About Questel: Questel provides an integrated suite of IP software and expert-led services to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Its comprehensive platforms harness best-in-class IP data and cutting-edge agentic AI workflows to boost productivity and efficiency across inventions, patents, design, trademarks and domain names. Questel also offers services supporting the IP lifecycle, including searching, watching, international filing, translation, renewals, and recordals. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

PioneerIP: Alena Smaglii

Questel: Emma Jones

Media Phone: +1 (647) 916-2549

Media Email: [email protected]

Read the release on our website.

SOURCE PioneerIP