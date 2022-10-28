Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market to record USD 982.99 Mn incremental growth; Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, and Chenergy Services Ltd. identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipeline processing and pipeline services market size to grow by USD 982.99 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2021 and 2026. The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global players. Vendors compete in terms of differentiated product offerings and business expansions. Some major players have a vast geographical presence and greater market outreach. The key vendors dominating the global pipeline processing and pipeline services market are Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Co., EnerMech Group Ltd., IKM Instrutek AS, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., and others. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. The report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pipeline processing and pipeline services market report covers the following areas:

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global pipeline processing and pipeline services market is segmented as below:

Type

Maintenance



Pre-commissioning



Decommissioning

The demand for pipeline processing and pipeline services will witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry includes the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil and gas products through pipelines. There is a high requirement for the maintenance of pipelines to avoid leakage, corrosion, and other accidental damages. This is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

38% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. North America is the second-largest consumer of crude oil worldwide, owing to the high demand for fuel in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising demand for oil and gas production, coupled with the presence of a significant number of pipeline processing and pipeline services vendors is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the US and Canada are focusing on increasing oil and gas production through unconventional E&P activities. This is expected to further increase the demand for pipeline processing and pipeline services in North America during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the market behavior across various segments and regions. Make informed decisions by purchasing our full report on the pipeline processing and pipeline services market. Buy Full Report Here

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pipeline processing and pipeline services market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pipeline processing and pipeline services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. View Free Sample Report

Technavio identifies Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, Chenergy Services Ltd., CR Asia Pte Ltd., Cypress Pipeline and Process Services LLC, EnerMech Group Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Eunisell Chemicals, GATE Energy, Halliburton Co., Ideh Pouyan Energy Co., IKM Instrutek AS, NiGen International LLC, Offshore Construction Specialists Pte. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Techfem SpA, Trans Asia Pipeline Services FZC, and Tucker Energy Solutions LLC as major market participants.

Although the increasing preference for pipeline transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent safety regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pipeline processing and pipeline services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pipeline processing and pipeline services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pipeline processing and pipeline services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pipeline processing and pipeline services market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025: The global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market will observe increased demand for hardware components during the forecast period. APAC will account for 35% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Pipeline Pigging Systems Market 2022-2026: The global pipeline pigging systems market is segmented by application (gas and oil) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By application, the gas segment will account for maximum revenue generation. APAC will account for 46% of the global market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 982.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., BGS Energy Services, Chenergy Services Ltd., CR Asia Pte Ltd., Cypress Pipeline and Process Services LLC, EnerMech Group Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Eunisell Chemicals, GATE Energy, Halliburton Co., Ideh Pouyan Energy Co., IKM Instrutek AS, NiGen International LLC, Offshore Construction Specialists Pte. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Techfem SpA, Trans Asia Pipeline Services FZC, and Tucker Energy Solutions LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pre-commissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pre-commissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pre-commissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pre-commissioning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pre-commissioning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Decommissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Decommissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Decommissioning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Decommissioning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Decommissioning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 EnerMech Group Ltd.

Exhibit 98: EnerMech Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: EnerMech Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: EnerMech Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 GATE Energy

Exhibit 101: GATE Energy - Overview



Exhibit 102: GATE Energy - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: GATE Energy - Key offerings

10.6 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 104: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Halliburton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Ideh Pouyan Energy Co.

Exhibit 108: Ideh Pouyan Energy Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ideh Pouyan Energy Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Ideh Pouyan Energy Co. - Key offerings

10.8 IKM Instrutek AS

Exhibit 111: IKM Instrutek AS - Overview



Exhibit 112: IKM Instrutek AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: IKM Instrutek AS - Key offerings

10.9 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 114: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 STEP Energy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 121: STEP Energy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: STEP Energy Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: STEP Energy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Techfem SpA

Exhibit 124: Techfem SpA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Techfem SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Techfem SpA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio