PI's Angstrom-Level Resolution Piezo Stage for AFM, Metrology, and Advanced Imaging

The P-733 flexure-guided stage offers wear-free motion, fast response and a clear aperture for transmitted-light microscopy.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in piezo nanopositioning and air bearing technology, offers the P-733 XYZ piezo nanopositioning stage, delivering 0.1 nm (1 Å) positioning resolution for demanding applications in super-resolution microscopy, atomic force microscopy (AFM), surface nanometrology, and advanced imaging.

PI’s P-733 piezo nanopositioning stage provides 3-axis motion with resolution down to 1 Å for super-resolution microscopy, AFM, surface metrology, and advanced imaging applications.

The P-733 combines frictionless flexure guidance with high-accuracy capacitive position feedback to achieve sub-nanometer positioning performance and highly repeatable motion. Travel ranges of up to 100 × 100 µm in X and Y and 10 µm in Z enable precision sample scanning and measurement across comparatively large areas. A 50 × 50 mm clear aperture supports transmitted-light microscopy and other optical imaging techniques.

High-Stiffness Direct-Drive Version for Maximum Throughput

For applications that demand the highest scanning speeds and fastest settling times, the P-733.3DD direct-drive version provides 30 × 30 × 10 µm travel with the same 0.1 nm resolution. Its high-stiffness design supports rapid scanning and dynamic positioning, with resonant frequencies exceeding 1 kHz.

The stage architecture incorporates parallel kinematics and parallel metrology, ensuring that all motion axes are measured relative to a common fixed reference. This design actively compensates for crosstalk and guiding errors, helping maintain nanometer-level tracking accuracy during high-speed scanning and precision measurement tasks.

Key Features

0.1 nm (1 Å) positioning resolution

UHV-compatible and nonmagnetic versions available

XYZ motion with travel ranges up to 100 × 100 × 10 µm

50 × 50 mm clear aperture for transmitted-light microscopy

Capacitive feedback sensors with up to 99.97% motion linearity

Parallel kinematics and parallel metrology for enhanced multi-axis accuracy

High-stiffness direct-drive variant for fast scanning and shortest step-and-settle times

Ideal for wafer metrology, super-resolution microscopy, nanoimprinting, surface metrology, and image stabilization

Wear-Free Design for Long-Term Stability

The P-733 employs wear-free, zero-play flexure guides and PICMA® multilayer piezo actuators, eliminating mechanical friction and backlash. Noncontact capacitive sensors provide highly linear position measurement with exceptional long-term stability and typical linearity of 99.97%.

Applications and Industries Served

The P-733 is designed for a broad range of industrial and scientific applications, including super-resolution and confocal microscopy, AFM, surface characterization, wafer positioning, nanoimprinting, micromanipulation, precision optics, and image stabilization. Ultra-high-vacuum-compatible and nonmagnetic configurations are available for specialized environments. Markets and Applications.

In addition to super-resolution and confocal microscopy, the P-733 is suitable for surface measurement, wafer positioning, nanoimprinting, micromanipulation, and image stabilization. Ultra-high-vacuum-compatible and nonmagnetic versions are available on request.

Overview High-Precision XYZ Piezo Nanopositioning Stages

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)