Pismo Beach Named #1 Best Beach in California by USA TODAY 10Best

The Central Coast destination claims its third national USA TODAY 10Best title

PISMO BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pismo Beach, California, has been voted the #1 Best Beach in California in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The win marks Pismo Beach's third national #1 ranking from USA TODAY 10Best, following Best Small Coastal Town titles in both 2025 and 2026.

The 2026 Top 10 Best Beaches in California:

Pismo Beach 'Olol'koy Beach Park (Oxnard Beach Park) Huntington State Beach Carlsbad State Beach Capitola Beach Ventura Beach Butterfly Beach Santa Cruz Main Beach La Jolla Cove Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Nominees were selected by USA TODAY 10Best editors and a panel of travel experts, then opened to a national public vote. Pismo Beach is a classic California beach town on Highway 1, known for its reliable year-round surf, easygoing downtown, and laid-back Central Coast character. It's also one of the few beaches in California where dogs are welcome year-round.

"To be named the best beach in a state with more than 800 miles of coastline is incredible," said Gordon Jackson, Executive Director of the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. "Between this and our back-to-back Best Small Coastal Town wins, it's clear that people come to Pismo Beach not just for the day, but to slow down and stay awhile. We're proud of the businesses and community members who help create those experiences every day."

About the City of Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach sits on California's Highway 1, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, where a historic pier stretches over wide sandy shoreline and a thriving monarch butterfly grove draws visitors each winter. It's one of the only places in California with drive-on beach access, with the Oceano Dunes to the south and award-winning Central Coast wine country just twenty minutes inland. From surf lessons and seafood shacks to clifftop sunsets and dog-friendly sand, it's a beach town that has something for everyone, and a reason to stay longer than you planned. Visit experiencepismobeach.com or follow @PismoBeachCA.

SOURCE Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau