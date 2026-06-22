Pitcairn Named to Inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List

Recognition spotlights Pitcairn among the 25 most distinguished wealth management firms in the country serving ultra-high-net-worth clients

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, one of the country's preeminent multi-family offices, today announced it has been named to the CNBC Elite Advisors List — the first list of its kind from the network — which recognizes 25 of the nation's most distinguished wealth management firms serving ultra-high-net-worth clients. The designation reflects Pitcairn's more than a century of experience, its singular service model, and its enduring commitment to the families it serves.

Being chosen reflects the caliber of Pitcairn's client relationships, investment philosophy, and the depth of its organizational expertise.

"This recognition from CNBC is a meaningful reflection of what our entire team has built together over many decades," said Andrew Busser, President & CEO of Pitcairn. "To be named among the 25 most distinguished wealth management firms in the country, on the very first list CNBC has produced of this kind, is a tremendous honor. It affirms what we have always believed: that when you combine genuine expertise with an unwavering commitment to families, exceptional outcomes follow. I am proud of our people, proud of our clients, and proud of the legacy we continue to build together."

Founded in 1923 as the single-family office for the Pitcairn family, Pitcairn carries a heritage unlike any other firm in its category. Family is at the heart of Pitcairn. The firm was born as a family office, and that origin shapes every relationship, every decision, and every service it delivers today. Over the past century, Pitcairn has evolved from serving a single founding family into a trusted home for more than 140 successful families across the United States, with $10 billion in assets under advisement.

Central to Pitcairn's distinction is its proprietary Shared Single-Family Office® service model. This approach delivers all the depth, discretion, and personalization of a dedicated single-family office with the institutional breadth, investment access, and collective wisdom that only a shared structure can provide. Clients benefit from Pitcairn's full organizational commitment while remaining part of a select community of families with shared values and comparable complexity.

The CNBC Elite Advisors distinction joins a long list of accolades that have recognized Pitcairn's leadership in the multi-family office space. The firm continues to draw families who seek more than asset management, families who want a partner equally capable of navigating the human dimensions of multigenerational wealth as they are the financial ones.

Methodology

The Elite Advisors list was based on data provided for the period of January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025. Pitcairn Wealth Advisors LLC paid a licensing fee to use the award logo, but no compensation was paid to influence the ranking itself. The ranking methodology was based on CNBC's identified criteria and was focused entirely on those firms serving UHNW clients. An UHNW client is identified as a client with investable assets of $25 million or more. CNBC's full ranking criteria can be found here: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/22/elite-advisor-methodology-2026.html Being on this list is not indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any one client's experience.

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn's Shared Single-Family Office® model is designed to provide outstanding integrated service to wealthy families and other family offices. With a heritage dating back to the firm's founding in 1923, Pitcairn has a long-standing tradition of helping ultra-high-net-worth families navigate the complexities of wealth and plan for the future. The firm's comprehensive services include investment advisory, wealth management, tax, trust and estate planning, risk management, accounting, and household-level financial services as well as family education and family governance support. The firm is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with teams in New York, Baltimore, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and Palm Beach, Florida. www.pitcairn.com

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Pitcairn

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SOURCE Pitcairn