Pixi Brings Petra Strand's Joyful Fragrance Collection to Target

Inspired by Petra's memories, moods and love of effortless beauty, PixiFig, PixiRose and PixiMimosa invite everyone to create a scent story that feels uniquely their own.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Petra, fragrance has always been about more than scent. It is memory, emotion and the small moments that can change the way you feel in an instant. Now, Pixi is bringing that world to Target with its latest fragrance collection: three modern Eau de Parfums designed to be worn alone, layered together and loved in a way that feels completely personal.

Pixi Beauty Brings Petra Strand's Joyful Fragrance Collection to Target Post this Created by Petra Strand, the Pixi Perfumes collection features PixiFig, PixiRose and PixiMimosa, each paired with a matching HandHero hand lotion for effortless fragrance layering, leaving hands beautifully nourished and delicately scented.

Created by Petra, PixiFig, PixiRose and PixiMimosa are inspired by the moments, places and feelings that have shaped her approach to beauty for nearly three decades. Each fragrance is joyful, wearable and effortless on its own, yet even more expressive when mixed and layered to create something uniquely yours.

"Pixi has always been about bringing out your natural beauty and helping you feel like the best version of yourself," said Petra, Founder of Pixi. "I wanted these fragrances to feel uplifting, comforting and happy; the kind of scents you reach for every day because they become part of your mood, your memories and your ritual. The beauty of this collection is that you can wear each one your own way."

Loved around the world for skin-loving, multitasking beauty, Pixi has spent almost three decades creating products that feel easy, flattering and joyful to use. This new fragrance collection extends that philosophy into scent, inviting everyone to discover a more personal way to wear fragrance.

The collection includes:

PixiFig a fresh, luminous blend of bright citrus, green fig leaves and soft iris.

PixiRose a modern floral with rose, sweet lemon, lily and jasmine.

PixiMimosa an airy, sunlit scent with green leaves, juicy pear, mimosa and violet.

Whether you fall in love with one fragrance or layer all three, Pixi Perfume was created to let you play, explore and make the experience your own.

PixiPerfume is available at Target stores nationwide, target.com and on PixiBeauty.com with Target as Pixi's exclusive national retail partner for the launch.

About Pixi Beauty

Founded by Petra Strand nearly three decades ago, Pixi is loved around the world for its skin-loving approach to beauty. From skincare and makeup to fragrance, every collection is thoughtfully created to bring out the natural beauty in everyone.

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SOURCE Pixi Beauty