PJM Announces Retirement of Craig Glazer

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM today announced the retirement of Craig Glazer, Vice President – Federal Government Policy, effective December 2026.

Glazer served on PJM's Executive Team for 26 years during a period when PJM more than doubled in size and added new markets and planning responsibilities. He has held key leadership roles at PJM, focusing during his tenure on regulatory and legislative policies before Congress, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the United States Department of Energy and other federal and state agencies.

Craig Glazer

Glazer was responsible for drafting key legislative provisions governing reliability and planning, which were enacted into law through the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 and the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He also played a key role on various national policy initiatives for the ISO/RTO Council, addressing subjects as diverse as gas-electric coordination, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) winterization standard and inclusion of a "reliability safety valve" in various EPA rulemakings.

"On behalf of all of us, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Craig for his 26 years of exceptional service and commitment to PJM," said David Mills, President and CEO. "His professionalism and wisdom have touched countless colleagues at PJM and throughout our industry, and his presence has significantly contributed to our success. We will miss his wit, humor and insightful thoughts. Congratulations on an extraordinary career and thank you for leaving PJM better than you found it."

Prior to joining PJM, Glazer served as commissioner and chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, where he oversaw Ohio's move toward deregulation of its telephone, natural gas, transportation and electric industries. He also chaired the state's Siting Board and served as a member of the governor's Cabinet.

Glazer served on the Board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, where he chaired the International Relations Committee and served as an active member of its Electricity Committee and Energy Resources Committee and on the board of the GridWise Alliance. He also chaired the National Council on Competition in the Electric Industry, a federal-state collaborative including FERC, DOE, EPA, state regulators and legislators. In addition, he serves as PJM's representative to the International Energy Agency and as a peer reviewer of the IEA's annual "World Energy Outlook."

"It has been a true privilege to serve alongside such a dedicated and talented team," Glazer said. "Together, we have advanced important work in shaping sound energy policy. I intend to stay active in the energy industry and am deeply grateful for the collaboration, professionalism and shared commitment I've experienced throughout my time at PJM. Thank you for your support and partnership – it has meant a great deal to me."

PJM will be distributing responsibilities across an expanded team of professionals with specialized expertise to serve the multifaceted demands of the federal policy sphere.

Individuals interested in joining our team are encouraged to visit the Careers section on PJM.com for current and upcoming opportunities.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,417 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $5 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection