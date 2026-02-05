PKF O'Connor Davies Named One of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms of 2026"

Firm Recognized by USA Today and Statista for Excellence in Client Trust and Professional Reputation

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, has been named one of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms of 2026," a prestigious national recognition presented by USA Today in collaboration with Statista. The honor is based on a comprehensive survey of tax and accounting professionals and clients across the United States.

The annual ranking evaluates firms based on recommendations from Certified Public Accountants, enrolled agents, tax attorneys, accountants, CFOs and other finance leaders across the United States. Between August and September 2025, more than 3,300 verified participants completed a quantitative survey reflecting their professional experiences over the past three years. To ensure the integrity of the rankings, Statista excluded self-recommendations and carefully reviewed all responses, supplementing the results with additional company data such as revenue and employee count. Only 100 firms nationwide received a distinction.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition because it reflects the lasting relationships we have developed with our clients, in addition to the endorsement from our peers," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "I continue to be impressed by our team of professionals, whose technical skill and client-first focus set our firm apart. PKF O'Connor Davies remains committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that help our clients navigate complex financial challenges and achieve their goals."

This national recognition is further reinforced by independent measures of client satisfaction and service quality. In August, PKF O'Connor Davies earned the 2025 ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award, which recognizes accounting firms for outstanding client satisfaction based on third-party, validated client survey responses. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81.3%, the firm exceeded the 2025 Best of Accounting average by 4.3 percentage points and more than doubled the overall industry average.

Together, the USA Today–Statista recognition and the ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award underscore PKF O'Connor Davies' standing as a nationally recommended firm distinguished by strong client relationships, peer respect and consistently high levels of client satisfaction.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF O’Connor Davies