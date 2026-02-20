PKF O'Connor Davies Appoints Leaders to Drive Growth Across Nine Key Sectors

Partners to oversee performance, profitability and client initiatives within industry groups

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the appointment of 12 partners to lead the Firm's nine industry groups. This move reflects the Firm's continued investment in industry specialization as it advances toward its goal of becoming a $1 billion+ annual revenue firm.

Each practice leader will be responsible for driving performance within their respective industry group, including revenue growth, profitability and client retention, while leading initiatives designed to deepen client relationships, enhance collaboration and deliver tailored solutions aligned with evolving client needs.

"This leadership structure strengthens our ability to serve clients through deep industry knowledge and focused accountability," said Jonathan Moore, Managing Partner of Client Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "By empowering experienced partners to lead our industry groups, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering insight-driven service and building long-term value for our clients."

Michael Hayes, Chief Revenue Officer, continues to serve as the Financial Services Practice Leader. He oversees all revenue-generating initiatives across the Firm, aligning business development strategies with client needs and market opportunities to accelerate growth across service lines and advance the Firm's strategic objectives.

Joseph Ali, Not-for-Profit Practice Leader, specializes in providing auditing, advisory and tax services to exempt organizations and private foundations, supporting their leadership teams, boards and founders with their charitable and philanthropic endeavors.

Timothy Desmond, Employee Benefit Plans Practice Leader, specializes in benefit plan audits, tax and advisory services, supporting plan sponsors with regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, including related tax matters.

James R. Downing and William Conron, Co-Leaders of the Private Client Services Practice, work closely with high-net-worth individuals and families on tax planning, estate planning and long-term wealth preservation strategies.

David Gannon, Public Sector Practice Leader, brings over 28 years of experience serving state and local governments with audit, advisory and compliance services.

Jason T. Giordano and George Whitehead, Co-Leaders of the Commercial Practice, bring deep experience advising middle-market and closely held businesses across a range of industries, providing tax, audit and advisory services to support growth and operational effectiveness.

Kathleen A. Mills and Matthew Jones, Co-Leaders of the Real Estate Practice, advise owners, developers, investors and managers across the real estate lifecycle, delivering accounting, tax and advisory services tailored to complex real estate structures and transactions.

Keith Solomon, Health Care Practice Leader, advises health care organizations on accounting, tax and operational matters, helping clients navigate regulatory and financial challenges unique to the health care sector.

David M. Sullivan, Jr., Professional Services Practice Leader, brings more than 30 years of experience advising professional services firms on audit, tax, mergers and acquisitions and succession planning matters.

These leadership appointments build on PKF O'Connor Davies' recent organizational enhancements, including the establishment of the Office of Client Services and reflect the Firm's ongoing commitment to industry specialization, collaboration and a one-firm approach.

