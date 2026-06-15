PKSD Launches New Nursing Home Research Tool to Help Families Evaluate Elder Care Facilities

MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To help seniors and their families this Nursing Home Abuse Awareness Day, PKSD Accident & Injury Lawyers announced the launch of a new public-facing nursing home research initiative designed to help families better understand facility safety records, inspection histories, and patterns of reported deficiencies.

The website is: https://www.pksd.com/low-rated-nursing-homes-in-wisconsin/

The initiative draws from publicly available data maintained by federal and state regulators, including CMS inspection records, NursingHomeDatabase.com rankings, and ProPublica's Nursing Home Inspect project. The tool compiles information tied to inspection violations, staffing levels, fines, complaint histories, infection-control issues, abuse and neglect reporting failures, medication deficiencies, and other indicators families often struggle to locate on their own.

According to the research reviewed by the firm, Wisconsin currently has 323 nursing homes tracked through ProPublica's database. Of those, 132 homes reported serious deficiencies, 285 reported infection-related deficiencies, and regulators imposed more than $13.2 million in penalties statewide. Public records also identified 96 payment suspensions tied to facilities across Wisconsin.

The project also highlights facilities identified as low-performing in the state based on inspection scores and complaint histories. Public records reviewed by the firm identified repeated concerns involving infection prevention failures, inadequate resident supervision, delayed abuse reporting, medication errors, pressure-ulcer care deficiencies, and failures to provide adequate food, fluids, or daily assistance.

"Most families have no idea how much information exists about these facilities until after something goes wrong," said Jeff Pitman of PKSD Accident & Injury Lawyers. "Inspection reports, staffing records, complaint histories, and fines can tell families a great deal about what is happening inside a nursing home before they make a decision."

The research initiative allows users to review facilities by city, region, and statewide rankings. The firm said the project was created to make complex inspection data easier for ordinary families to understand.

One of the highlighted facilities accumulated 83 complaints and citations involving alleged failures to protect residents from abuse, neglect, and accident hazards. And another nursing and rehab facility in Milwaukee accumulated more than $387,000 in fines and 115 complaints on record.

The data also identifies repeated deficiencies involving infection prevention, pressure ulcer care, pharmaceutical services, fall-risk supervision, and resident dignity across multiple Wisconsin facilities.

"Families deserve transparency when they are deciding where to place a parent or grandparent," Mr. Pitman said. "This project is about making public information easier to access and understand."

PKSD said the initiative will continue expanding with additional city-specific research, inspection summaries, and educational materials focused on elder safety and nursing home accountability.

SOURCE PKSD Accident and Injury Lawyers