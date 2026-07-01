PLAMONDON HOSPITALITY PARTNERS HONORED WITH SECOND CONSECUTIVE MARRIOTT PARTNERSHIP CIRCLE AWARD

FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plamondon Hospitality Partners has once again achieved Marriott International's highest franchise honor, receiving the Partnership Circle Award. The accolade was presented to the company's leadership team at the annual Marriott Select Brands Owner & Franchisee CONNECT Conference, held this year in Las Vegas.

This marks the second year in a row Plamondon Hospitality Partners has earned the distinction, winning the award in both years they have been eligible to receive it.

Frederick-Based Hospitality Group Recognized in Las Vegas for Portfolio-Wide Operational Excellence and Employee-First Culture Built on Core Values.

The Partnership Circle Award is exclusively given to hospitality management companies that manage 10 or more Marriott properties and achieve elite benchmarks across brand standard audits, guest satisfaction scores, and operational excellence. By securing this second award, Plamondon Hospitality Partners solidifies its place among the top tier of hotel operators nationwide.

Central to securing this milestone is Plamondon Hospitality Partners' deep-rooted commitment to living the core Marriott philosophy: "Take care of associates and they will take care of the customers." Plamondon has long championed an employee-focused workplace culture that aligns perfectly with Marriott's values, driven by their own foundational corporate belief that "Families are paramount to our society" and "Our company is a safe place."

"We are honored to accept the Partnership Circle Award for the second time," said Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President of Plamondon Hospitality Partners. "This win is a direct reflection of our incredible associates who bring 'The Values You Respect' to life every single day. By nurturing a culture where our team members feel safe, supported, and valued as family, they are empowered to provide the high level of customer service that defines the Marriott brand. This milestone belongs entirely to them."

Plamondon's focus on associate well-being has consistently translated into strong guest service scores across its expanding portfolio of Marriott locations spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Since the opening of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Frederick in 1996, Plamondon has steadily grown its footprint, a trajectory that continues with major projects like the Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek.

Representing three generations of hospitality legacy, members of the Plamondon leadership team were present in Las Vegas to accept the award, celebrating a strong, ongoing relationship with Marriott International.

About Plamondon

Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a third-generation, family-owned hotel management, development, and ownership company headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. With a growing portfolio that includes 16 Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the company is recognized for its commitment to community, employee development, and high-quality guest experiences. For more information, visit www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com.

SOURCE Plamondon Companies