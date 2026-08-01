Planet Classroom Network features solar pioneer Andrew Blakers on path to 100% clean energy

"We Have Everything We Need": Renewable Energy Pioneer Says the World Already Has the Technology for a 100% Clean Energy Future

Australian National University professor and co-inventor of PERC solar cell technology tells youth climate audiences that the clean-energy transition is no longer a technological challenge—it is a matter of action.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network and the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement today announced a new episode of the acclaimed global series Net Zero Speaks featuring Professor Andrew Blakers AO FAA FTSE FRSN of the Australian National University, one of the world's leading renewable energy researchers and co-developer of the PERC solar cell technology used in much of today's global solar industry.

Hosted by youth climate advocate Ivan Ransom, the episode explores one of the defining questions of our time:

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Can the world really run on 100 percent renewable energy?

According to Blakers, the answer is unequivocal.

"We have everything we need. We don't need to invent anything. It's just a matter of getting out and doing it."

Throughout the conversation, Blakers argues that the transition to clean energy is no longer constrained by technology. He describes a future powered by what he calls "clean, cheap energy forever" and notes that "most countries are their own Saudi Arabia of solar and wind." Drawing on decades of research, he explains why solar power, wind energy, pumped hydro storage, batteries, and electrification technologies can work together to create reliable, affordable, zero-carbon energy systems at global scale.

A Global Voice on Renewable Energy

Professor Blakers is internationally recognized for helping develop the Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) solar cell, a breakthrough that dramatically increased solar panel efficiency and accelerated the global adoption of solar energy.

The technology became the foundation for much of the modern solar industry and contributed to the dramatic decline in solar energy costs worldwide.

Today, Blakers leads research on large-scale renewable energy systems and the Global Pumped Hydro Atlas, which identifies hundreds of thousands of potential energy storage sites around the world capable of supporting renewable electricity systems.

His work has helped governments, utilities, researchers, and policymakers better understand how nations can achieve deep decarbonization while maintaining reliable and affordable energy systems.

From Solar Panels to "Gravity Batteries"

One of the episode's central themes is energy storage.

Blakers explains how pumped hydro systems—often described as giant "gravity batteries"—can store renewable energy by moving water between two reservoirs at different elevations.

His team's research identified approximately 820,000 potential pumped hydro sites globally, providing vastly more storage capacity than would be required for a fully renewable energy future.

The discussion explores how these systems can help balance solar and wind generation while maintaining grid reliability and affordability.

The episode also addresses some of the most persistent misconceptions surrounding renewable energy, including concerns about land use, energy storage, raw materials, waste, reliability, and grid stability.

Why Youth Voices Matter

For more than fifty episodes, Net Zero Speaks has connected youth climate leaders with many of the world's foremost scientists, policymakers, engineers, economists, and environmental advocates.

Produced by the Planet Classroom Network in partnership with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, the series gives young people direct access to the experts shaping the global transition to a net-zero future.

Each episode explores practical solutions, emerging challenges, and the latest scientific developments affecting climate action worldwide.

"Net Zero Speaks was created to give young people a seat at the table in one of the most important conversations humanity has ever had," said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom. "Professor Blakers reminds us that many of the solutions we need already exist. The challenge now is accelerating action."

Watch the Episode

Net Zero Speaks to Andrew Blakers premieres on the Planet Classroom Network YouTube channel.

About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is Planet Classroom's acclaimed climate interview series produced in partnership with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement. Through conversations between youth climate leaders and leading scientists, policymakers, innovators, and environmental experts, the series explores the solutions, challenges, and breakthroughs shaping the global transition to net zero.

More than 50 episodes have been produced, giving young people direct access to the experts helping shape the future of our planet.

About the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement mobilizes young people worldwide to advance climate solutions, support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and protect threatened ecosystems.

Through education, storytelling, advocacy, and youth engagement, POP empowers the next generation to become active participants in building a more sustainable future.

www.cmrubinworld.com

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network