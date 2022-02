Plant-based Meat Market in Canada: Consumer Opinion and Current Consumption Patterns and Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Consumer Perspectives on Plant-based Meat" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant-based meat category is no longer being driven solely by vegetarian demand and is stimulating interest in a far broader base of consumers than the vegetarian spectrum alone. Although most Canadians still eat meat multiple times per week, many are currently eating it less than before or have stopped eating meat altogether. Health concerns are the most prominent driver in the reduction of meat consumption, but cost, animal welfare and global warming also feature prominently.

Demographically, the consumer's attitude towards plant-based meat varies largely according to age and region while some differences are also observed in relation to education and employment status.

Consumer opinion about plant-based meat is still in the formative stage due to the newness of the category. So far, trial has been driven largely by curiosity while convenience also seems to have played a role. Purchase drivers and barriers vary significantly between category users and non-users. Prominent considerations include the degree of similarity to real meat, health considerations as well as environmental and animal welfare concerns.

The report evaluates twenty-two attributes that have the potential to affect the consumer experience, falling into four distinct categories: table stakes, key drivers, hidden drivers and 'nice-to-haves'. This analysis highlights significant variation in the way different groups (for example users and ex-users) relate to the category.

The report includes user assessments of eighteen brands of plant-based meat currently available in Canada, including Beyond Meat, Yves, President's Choice and Impossible, among others. Overall user ratings and Net Promoter Scores are provided for all 18 brands. Perceptual maps indicating the extent to which consumers associate fifteen distinct attributes with the eight most prominent brands are also included.

When the study's findings are distilled in context with relevant global tends, three main criteria for success are identified. These, along with a fourth, 'enabling' factor, provide brand managers with clear direction on how to gain and defend a dominant position in the market for their brands.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate attitudes, behaviors and consumption habits of Canadian consumers with regard to plant-based meat products, in particular, focusing on:

Current consumption patterns and trends

Category purchase triggers and purchasing habits

Pricing expectations and likely response to a reduction in price

Demand drivers and barriers

Importance of product attributes and claims

Consumer experience with brands they've used

Brand awareness, usage and purchase intent

Brand associations

METHODOLOGY:

The study was conducted online in English and French

All respondents are: resident in Canada ; 18 years or older; primarily, or jointly responsible for grocery purchases

; 18 years or older; primarily, or jointly responsible for grocery purchases The sample is demographically balanced by gender, age and region

Fieldwork was completed in July, 2021 and the report was published in August, 2021

Approximately 60% of respondents are current consumers of plant-based meat product/s or are open to the idea of eating plant-based meat. The remaining 40% are either non-users or ex-users



Key Topics Covered:





SECTION 1 OVERVIEW

SECTION 2 WHO IS THE CONSUMER?

Demographic profiles of users and non-users

Category awareness

Category purchase behaviour

Category consumption habits among users

Predisposition towards plant-based meat by region

Demographic profile summary - user vs non-user

SECTION 3 PREFERENCES AND PRACTICES

Dietary preferences, practices and consumption behaviour

Dietary preferences

Incidence of dietary practices among consumers

Meat consumption habits

Reasons for eating less meat

SECTION 4 PURCHASE TRIGGERS AND FAVOURED FORMATS

Factors prompting category trial and most preferred formats

Initial purchase triggers

Appeal of different product formats

Appeal of different kinds of meat equivalent

Plant-based meat consumption trend

Influence of price on the purchase decision

Price elasticity of demand

SECTION 5 BEHAVIOURAL DRIVERS AND BARRIERS

Behavioural factors that promote or inhibit purchase

All respondents

Users

Potential users

Ex-users

Non-users

Differing perspectives of users and non-users

Demographic variation in drivers and barriers

SECTION 6 WHAT DRIVES THE USER EXPERIENCE?

What consumers look for and what they experience

User experience drivers overall

Driver analysis takeaways

Driver profile summary

Driver profiles by age

Driver profiles of users and ex-users

SECTION 7 BRAND AWARENESS AND USAGE

Consumer awareness and usage of available brands

Unprompted brand awareness

Prompted awareness and usage

Prompted awareness by age

SECTION 8 How consumers rate the brands they know and what they associate with them

BRAND PERCEPTIONS

Overall brand rating

Net promoter scores

Detailed evaluation of the user experience

Brand associations

SECTION 9 OBSERVATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS

Summary of key findings and their implications

Consolidation of findings with observations and conclusions

Four global trends influencing consumer receptiveness

Three pillars of success

One factor especially critical to implementation

Companies Mentioned

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Boca

Field Roast

Gardein

Good Catch

Impossible Foods

Lightlife

Meatless Farm

Modern Meat

Morningstar Farms

Nuggs

Ozo

President's Choice

Sol Cuisine

The Very Good Butchers

Yves

Zoglo's

