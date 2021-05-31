PlantX Launches "Venus' Picks" Personalized Platform To Showcase PlantX Items Curated by Tennis Champion Venus Williams

The world-renowned tennis champion and entrepreneur has been a vegan icon in both the sports and the plant-based world since 2011 when she was diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and fatigue. Transitioning to a plant-based diet not only helped mitigate her symptoms, but it also contributed to Williams becoming a passionate advocate for plant-based education, especially in the realm of plant-based sports performance. Williams' online presence is already viewed as a resource for plant-based ideas and tips, and her partnership with PlantX aims to forward the impact of her educational reach.

"Embarking on a plant-based journey can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially if there's sports performance considerations for your diet," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Venus compiling and presenting her favorite plant-based products in a centralized way on the PlantX platform greatly simplifies that process."

Williams will be presenting all her go-to PlantX items one dedicated section on the PlantX website named "Venus' Picks", which can be visited on the Company's U.S. and Canadian e-commerce platforms. On the Venus' Picks webpage, customers can find a selection of Williams' favorite PlantX products that the renowned athlete chooses to help fuel her plant-based journey as a highly successful athlete. The new centralized platform will include a wide variety of plant-based items such as day-to-day grocery picks, protein supplements and sports recovery products. Venus' Picks currently includes products from Earth Balance, Sunfood Superfoods and Plantfusion. Venus' Picks will be used as a tool to help Williams and the Company work together to assist the PlantX community adopt and maintain plant-based diets that can fuel their fitness journey.

"I am excited to share my favorite plant-based products with the PlantX community," said PlantX Ambassador, Venus Williams. "By having these items in one place, our goal is that it will encourage people to learn more about the plant-based lifestyle and understand how they can integrate it into their own lives."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Venus Williams

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. Beginning at the age of 14, Williams quickly took the world of tennis by storm by rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. Williams has a lifestyle and fashion-forward active wear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, a full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr and plant-based protein company Happy Viking. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. More information can be found at www.venuswilliams.com.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

You can tune in to PlantX's live vodcast tonight at 8 p.m. EST to watch a discussion between PlantX founder, Sean Dollinger and the CEO of Purely Canada Foods, Tyler West. They will talk about how Purely Canada Foods started, what they do, why Tyler decided to start Above Food, and growth in the meat alternative market. To view the vodcast, click here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, Venus Williams' role with the Company, the availability of certain products on the Company's e-commerce platforms and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

