PlanXT Disrupts Project Management Market with $15.99 Flat-Rate Platform for Unlimited Users

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanXT, the intuitive project scheduling and planning platform developed by PlanNext Software Inc., today announced a major push to redefine team collaboration by challenging the industry standard of costly per-user licensing. By offering a powerful, real-time scheduling solution at a flat price of just $15.99 per month for unlimited users and unlimited projects, PlanXT removes the financial barriers to organizational growth.

PlanXT Application

Designed for creative studios, event planners, software developers, construction teams, and any organization needing a smarter way to schedule work, PlanXT brings clarity to project timelines and team coordination. By combining a visual drag-and-drop interface with real-time updates, unlimited users and projects, and broad accessibility across iPhone, iPad, and web browsers, PlanXT ensures every team member stays aligned and productive.

"Our mission with PlanXT has always been simple: deliver a powerful planning experience that doesn't require a steep learning curve or complex licensing," said Keir Legree, Founder and CEO of PlanNext Software Inc. "Teams shouldn't have to choose between usability and capability — with PlanXT they get both."

PlanXT addresses common pain points in project management:

Predictable Flat Pricing: Pay one low price for unlimited users and unlimited projects. Invite clients, contractors, and entire departments into the workflow without unexpected fees or seat audits.





Pay one low price for unlimited users and unlimited projects. Invite clients, contractors, and entire departments into the workflow without unexpected fees or seat audits. Real-Time Collaboration: Changes sync instantly across devices, keeping teams on the same page no matter where they work





Changes sync instantly across devices, keeping teams on the same page no matter where they work Cross-Platform Access: Use PlanXT on iPhone, iPad, desktop, or laptop for maximum flexibility.





Use PlanXT on iPhone, iPad, desktop, or laptop for maximum flexibility. Easy to Learn: Simple onboarding, templates, calendar notes, drag-and-drop scheduling, and print/export options help teams get started immediately.

To experience the platform firsthand, teams can sign up for a free 7-day trial with no credit card required by visiting https://planxt.com .

About PlanXT

PlanXT is a cloud-based scheduling and project planning platform built to simplify how teams organize work and collaborate. With an emphasis on usability, real-time updates, and flexible collaboration, PlanXT empowers organizations to stay on track and executed with confidence.

For more information visit https://planxt.com.

SOURCE PlanXT