PLATINUM EQUITY'S CREDIT TEAM LEADS A DEBT RECAPITALIZATION FOR MELLOTT COMPANY

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that its credit team led a debt recapitalization of the Mellott Company ("Mellott"), providing financing in support of the company's existing owners, MFG Partners and the Mellott family, who continue to own the business.

Headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, Mellott provides a full spectrum of integrated aggregates processing services and equipment, including equipment and parts distribution, service and repair, systems engineering and fabrication, as well as crushing services. Mellott partners with a range of top-tier customers and is the trusted, go-to supplier of processing needs for the industry's largest aggregates producers. Mellott serves more than 1,700 customers and maintains an installed base of over 20,000 aggregate processing units throughout the United States.

"We believe Mellott has built a differentiated position through its deep technical expertise, longstanding OEM relationships and ability to support customers throughout the lifecycle of their operations," said Platinum Equity Co-Presidents Jacob Kotzubei and Louis Samson in a joint statement. "Our familiarity with industrial distribution and equipment services businesses, combined with Platinum's flexible, partnership-oriented approach, allowed us to develop a financing solution tailored to the company's objectives."

The financing was led by Platinum Equity's dedicated credit team, which seeks opportunities to provide debt capital to companies for a variety of uses, including acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations.

"Mellott's attractive market position, resilient end-market exposure and impressive operating capabilities made this a compelling opportunity for us," said Platinum Equity Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Michael Fabiano. "The company benefits from significant recurring demand for parts and service, deep partnerships with blue-chip aggregates producers and an embedded role in supporting critical infrastructure activity."

"Platinum Equity is an ideal partner for Mellott and MFG," said Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner, MFG Partners. "Their credit team delivered a flexible financing solution tailored to our objectives, and we are pleased to have them alongside us and the Mellott family as we continue to build on the company's momentum."

"We look forward to continued growth at Mellott with Platinum as a partner," said Rich Blake, CEO, Mellott. "This recapitalization strengthens our financial foundation and positions us to keep investing in our people, customers, and capabilities."

The Platinum Credit team provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies that are primarily based in North America.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions and debt financings.

Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

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SOURCE Platinum Equity