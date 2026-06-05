Platypus Home Celebrates Grand Reopening Under New Ownership With a Reimagined Showroom

Monmouth County's Premier Home Design Destination Invites the Community to an Evening of Celebration on June 8, 2026

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platypus Home, Monmouth County's full-service home furnishings and interior design destination, is opening a new chapter. Under new ownership and following a top-to-bottom reimagining of its showroom, the store will mark the milestone with a Grand Reopening celebration on Monday, June 8, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at its showroom at 89 Newman Springs Road, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702. The evening debuts the redesigned showroom and an all-new website, with music from DeeJay Shelly, a Prosecco truck, and appetizers and bites from Locale, the authentic Italian restaurant in Little Silver.

The reopening introduces the store's new ownership under Tara Kelly, whose vision has guided both the showroom's transformation and an expanded approach to design service. Under Kelly's leadership, Platypus Home now offers a comprehensive suite of services, from in-home consultations and curated storyboards to new construction and renovation selections, furniture sourcing, model home styling, and trade and partnership programs for builders, architects, and realtors.

"Home is more than where we live; it is where our lives unfold. This reimagined space was created to inspire, and our grand reopening is our way of celebrating the community that has supported us and welcoming everyone into this new chapter. We hope you'll come celebrate with us."

— Tara Kelly, Owner, Platypus Home

At the heart of the celebration is the reimagined showroom itself. The redesigned space showcases a curated collection of furnishings, lighting, rugs, wall coverings, art, accessories, and gifts, styled across fresh vignettes that bring the store's refreshed brand identity to life. It is paired with a full-service design experience tailored to every stage of life, every price point, and every style of living. The newly redesigned website has launch ahead of the event, giving guests a first look at the expanded offerings before they arrive in person.

The Grand Reopening evening promises to be a vibrant community gathering. Guests will enjoy live entertainment from DeeJay Shelly, refreshments from a Prosecco truck, and appetizers and bites from Locale. Located in Little Silver, Locale is family-owned; a restaurant where every meal is homemade, using locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Explore the newly styled showroom floor and meet the Platypus Home design team. The store's in-house designers will be on hand to discuss interior design consultations, custom furniture orders, space planning, wallpaper and window treatments, and in-home design services.

Platypus Home has served the Monmouth County community for more than thirty years, evolving from a beloved local shop into a full-scale design destination, now entering its next chapter under new ownership. Choose Platypus Home for the best of the best in furniture, statement pieces, gifts, and more, along with interior design services personalized to you. Book a consultation with them or visit our Shrewsbury showroom to start your design journey today.

About Platypus Home

At Platypus Home, our passion for design is our story. We've spent over 30 years serving Monmouth County residents, via both our one-of-a-kind showroom experience and our dedicated interior design services.

Now under new ownership, we put heart into everything we do. Our goal is to create a calm, welcoming space for people to bring their interior design dreams to life without stress or hassle. Our renewed vision includes a staff of experienced women leading our interior design team while offering products at every price point. Your budget shouldn't be a barrier that keeps you from creating a space you're thrilled to live in every single day.

Press Contact:

Tara Kelly

(732) 758-0100

http://www.platypushome.com

SOURCE Platypus Home