PLAY LIFE BETTER WITH THE GOLDEN BALL PODCAST

The Golden Ball Podcast: Where psychology and "the beautiful game" meet

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Does soccer imitate life even better than art? The hosts of the new podcast The Golden Ball believe that soccer, like art, is a metaphor for life. They explain that the game is embedded with profound lessons that can help us gain perspectives on how to play the game of life better. On June 4, 2026 learn more by listening to the first episode "Striving for Gold" on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcast and all major podcast networks.

The Golden Ball podcast is where soccer, psychology, and sports psychology meet. By exploring how athletes and ordinary individuals can succeed, three psychologists– Akke-Jeanne Klerk, personal development coach and co-founder of the Jung Platform; Machiel Klerk, psychotherapist, author, and co-founder of the Jung Platform; and John O'Brien, sports psychologist and former USA soccer team player at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup–offer insights, reflections, and tools for competing in life at the highest level.

The hosts believe there is much to gain from watching each game unfold. O'Brien says, "When we watch soccer, something happens that has nothing to do with soccer, and everything to do with it. Soccer gives us a common language, a common connection. We experience it physically, emotionally, tactically, and symbolically. It's both a personal and collective experience."

Golden Ball Podcast Themes Include:

Striving for Gold

Believing in Yourself

Identity

How to Express your Talent

How to Deal with Criticism

How to Deal with Setbacks

How to Deal with Pressure When Winning Matters

This year, discover and experience the World Cup through a lens of depth psychology and Play Life Better! Don't miss episode 1: Striving for Gold on June 4, 2026.

The Golden Ball podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify, and all major podcast networks.

FAQ

Who is it for? Anyone curious about psychology, soccer, or personal growth.

How often? Weekly throughout the 2026 World Cup season.

Where? Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and all major networks, or at thegoldenball.fm

SOURCE The Golden Ball