Plexus Worldwide® Introduces Plexus Armor™, Formulated to Strengthen the Gut Lining

First-Of-Its-Kind Daily Supplement Defends the Gut Barrier From Everyday Lifestyle Factors

Plexus Worldwide launches Plexus Armor, a daily dietary supplement designed to defend and strengthen the gut lining — a critical foundation for digestive wellness and immune health.

Plexus Armor combines A2 colostrum, L-glutamine, prebiotic fiber, postbiotics, and botanicals to support digestion, immune health, and microbiome balance.

Armor's blend of gut-reinforcing ingredients helps defend the gut lining against stress, aging, and modern lifestyle challenges, bringing greater comfort and vitality to every stage of life.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide extends its 18-year leadership in gut health with the launch of Plexus Armor, a first-of-its-kind supplement formulated to defend and strengthen the gut lining — a critical foundation for digestive wellness and immune system health.

Plexus new Armor combines A2 colostrum, L-glutamine, prebiotic fiber, postbiotics, and botanicals to support digestion, immune health, and microbiome balance. Armor's blend of gut-reinforcing ingredients helps defend the gut lining against stress, aging, and modern lifestyle challenges, bringing greater comfort and vitality to every stage of life.

Digestive discomfort is widespread, with 89% of adults experiencing common digestive symptoms on any given day, according to recent peer reviewed research. Beneath these everyday experiences, the gut performs a complex and demanding job – and the gut lining sits at the foundation of how well that system functions. Aging, chronic stress, poor sleep and inconsistent nutrition all weaken gut lining integrity over time.

Recognizing the growing need for more comprehensive gut support, Plexus Armor was pioneered to fortify the gut's protective barrier, an essential but often overlooked component of digestive wellness, microbiome balance, and nutrient absorption.

"At Plexus, we approach gut health as an interconnected system," said Vice President of Product Innovation, Dr. Ren-Hau Lai, PhD. "Plexus Armor represents the next evolution of that commitment. By targeting intestinal barrier integrity, we're strengthening the foundation that allows the microbiome, immune system, and digestive processes to function optimally — helping protect the investment our customers are already making in their overall wellness."

Armor is clean, additive-free first-of-its-kind, easy to mix formula designed with sensitive stomachs in mind, combining A2 colostrum, L-glutamine, prebiotic fiber, postbiotics and targeted botanicals to protect the gut barrier, which affects us all as we age.

Key ingredients include:

A2 Colostrum – Sourced from grass-fed, antibiotic-free cows using a humane calf-first standard. Naturally rich in immunoglobulins (IgG) and growth factors that support immune and gut health, with A2 proteins that can be easier to digest than traditional dairy proteins for many individuals.

Sourced from grass-fed, antibiotic-free cows using a humane calf-first standard. Naturally rich in immunoglobulins (IgG) and growth factors that support immune and gut health, with A2 proteins that can be easier to digest than traditional dairy proteins for many individuals. L-Glutamine – An amino acid that fuels intestinal cells to support resilience and recovery during periods of stress, while also supporting GLP-2 signaling. GLP-2 is a natural gut hormone involved in maintaining intestinal integrity.

An amino acid that fuels intestinal cells to support resilience and recovery during periods of stress, while also supporting GLP-2 signaling. GLP-2 is a natural gut hormone involved in maintaining intestinal integrity. Acacia (Prebiotic Fiber) – An FDA-recognized prebiotic fiber that nourishes beneficial bacteria, including Bifidobacterium, to support digestive balance and regularity.

– An FDA-recognized prebiotic fiber that nourishes beneficial bacteria, including Bifidobacterium, to support digestive balance and regularity. Heat-Inactivated Lacticaseibacillus paracasei (Postbiotic ) – Clinically-studied ingredient that supports gut lining integrity and helps counter age-related changes in intestinal permeability.

) – Clinically-studied ingredient that supports gut lining integrity and helps counter age-related changes in intestinal permeability. Gut Lining Support Blend – A synergistic combination of botanicals and antioxidant polyphenols formulated to soothe occasional GI discomfort and promote a balanced digestive environment.

For more information, follow @plexusworldwide on Instagram or visit https://plexusworldwide.com/.

About Plexus Worldwide

Founded in 2008, Plexus Worldwide is a pioneer in the gut health space, providing products that support whole-body wellness from the inside out. Our network of Brand Ambassadors works to bring these products directly to people, families, and communities seeking sustainable transformation. It's through this simple business model that we fulfill our mission: To ignite Hope, Health, and Happiness for those who want more out of life.

Media Contact:

Allison Cripe

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SOURCE Plexus Worldwide