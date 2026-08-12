PLNT Investor Alert: Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

PLNT investors lost $19.95 per share after the action claims Planet Fitness' national marketing messaging failed to resonate with beginners, an operational issue at the center of this fitness securities case.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. Joseph E. Levi, Esq. can be reached at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PLNT shares declined from $63.96 to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a $19.95 per-share loss, or 31.19%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026.

Alleged National Marketing Messaging Fitness Securities Breakdown

Planet Fitness' high-value, low-price subscription model allegedly depended on steady net member joins, especially during the seasonally higher-traffic first-quarter sign-up period when fitness beginners and casual gym-goers are most likely to enroll. The filing states that the Company's national campaign allegedly over-pivoted away from its core beginner and casual gym-goer market and became "actively intimidating" to the members Planet Fitness needed to attract.

As set forth in the complaint, the operational problem was not limited to advertising tone. The action claims the marketing shortfall weakened net joins, forced a restructuring of the Company's messaging strategy, contributed to a pause in the national Black Card price increase, and made prior growth expectations allegedly unattainable as the key first-quarter enrollment period had significantly underperformed.

Operational Signals Investors Were Allegedly Missing

The complaint focuses on operational indicators that allegedly mattered to investors evaluating PLNT's growth outlook:

Net member joins allegedly slowed during the critical peak sign-up season.

slowed during the critical peak sign-up season. The national campaign allegedly failed to resonate with fitness beginners and casual gym-goers.

failed to resonate with fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. The Company allegedly needed to sharpen and restructure its marketing approach to capture demand.

needed to sharpen and restructure its marketing approach to capture demand. The planned Black Card price rollout was paused pending a broader pricing review.

Same-club sales guidance was reduced from 4% to 5% growth to approximately 1% growth.

Guidance Cuts Allegedly Reflected the Marketing Reset

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced first quarter results and updated its 2026 outlook. The Company reduced expected revenue growth from approximately 9% to approximately 7%, adjusted EBITDA growth from approximately 10% to approximately 6%, and adjusted diluted net income per share growth from 9% to 10% to approximately 4%.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about Planet Fitness' ability to drive new memberships through its national marketing campaign. When a subscription business depends on peak-season joins, alleged weaknesses in customer acquisition can be material to shareholder decision-making." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLNT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, projected membership growth, the planned Black Card price increase, and its ability to meet 2026 and long-term financial targets. When the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price rollout, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Planet Fitness allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 6, 2025 to May 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on May 7, 2026 revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What records are helpful for evaluating PLNT losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are generally useful for assessing potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to request a review. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP