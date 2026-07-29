PLNT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

A Planet Fitness securities class action alleges the Company repeatedly reassured investors about membership growth, marketing effectiveness, and Black Card pricing before PLNT shares fell 31.19% in one day.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover . Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The complaint alleges that Planet Fitness had previously created an overly positive impression about its marketing effectiveness, membership growth outlook, Black Card pricing initiative, and ability to meet fiscal 2026 and long-term targets. After the Company announced first-quarter results, the market allegedly reassessed those assumptions in a single trading session. PLNT closed at $63.96 on May 6, 2026 and fell to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a decline of $19.95 per share, or approximately 31.19%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026.

The Marketing Campaign

According to the lawsuit, Planet Fitness made materially false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its national marketing campaign and its ability to achieve projected membership growth. The complaint alleges that the Company's campaign failed to resonate with its core audience of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers, creating a material headwind in net member joins during the Company's critical first-quarter sign-up period.

The Plan to Increase the Black Card Price

The lawsuit asserts that Planet Fitness presented confidence in a planned national Black Card price increase to $29.99 while allegedly failing to disclose that its marketing conditions were undermining net member joins during the critical first-quarter sign-up period. As alleged, the Company's long-term growth algorithm depended heavily on rate increases and membership volume that could not be achieved without a marketing reset.

The May 7 Guidance Revision

Both of these factors allegedly attributed to a decline same-club sales growth, revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income per share expectations. Ultimately, on May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reduced same-club sales growth guidance from 4% to 5% to approximately 1%, lowered revenue growth expectations from approximately 9% to approximately 7%, and reduced adjusted EBITDA growth expectations from approximately 10% to approximately 6%.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLNT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PLNT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: When did Planet Fitness allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 6, 2025 to May 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on May 7, 2026 revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What records are helpful for evaluating PLNT losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are generally useful for assessing potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to request a review. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP