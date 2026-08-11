PLNT Shareholder Alert: Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PLNT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/planet-fitness-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=199997&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: November 6, 2025 to May 6, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long term financial targets unachievable. On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, revealing that its critical peak sign-up period was off to a slower-than-expected start internally. Management slashed full-year 2026 growth guidance, notably slashing same-store growth from 4-5% to only 1%, and completely withdrew its long-term three-year growth algorithm it had introduced just six months prior. Planet Fitness attributed these results to an over-pivoted marketing campaign that failed to resonate with its core customer base, alongside external competition, macroeconomic, and weather related impacts. Management then announced they were pausing the planned national rollout of the Black Card price increase to prioritize revitalizing new membership growth. Following this news, the price of Planet Fitness' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026, Planet Fitness' stock price fell to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026, a decline of about 31.19% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: September 14, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/planet-fitness-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=199997&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PLNT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

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New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm