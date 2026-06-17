Ploy Raises $27M to Turn Your Company's Website Into Your Hardest-Working Employee

Backed by First Round Capital and Y Combinator, Ploy is an AI growth platform that runs a company's entire marketing system in the background

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ploy today launched out of stealth with $27 million seed led by First Round Capital and Y Combinator. The AI growth platform is now generally available to any user.

Founded by Bryant Chou, co-founder and former CTO of Webflow, Ploy is an all-in-one marketing platform built around the website — the hub that connects every growth channel. Its agents handle the operational and technical work end to end: designing pages, writing copy, running campaigns, optimizing performance, and syncing data back to the CRM. Continuously, in the background.

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"Over the last few years, growth teams have spent more time measuring than doing — stitching together tools and building dashboards instead of connecting with customers," said Chou. "Ploy closes the gap between having an idea and seeing it live. The landing page for a conference, the ABM page for a key account, the campaign you never had bandwidth for — those just happen now."

Customers are already running sites on Ploy. Hex powers its enterprise account-based marketing with on-brand landing pages, generated at a scale its team could never match by hand. Clay turns its own data into hundreds of programmatic SEO pages. Agencies like Tonik and TNT Growth build and run client sites on the platform, with TNT spinning up pages across more than 50 clients.

Chou believes the website matters more in the age of AI, not less. "When answer engines summarize your content and agents browse on your customers' behalf, your website is the one thing you fully own. But it can't be a brochure you ship and forget — it has to be alive."

Ploy is a small team based in San Francisco and New York, and it's hiring.

About Ploy Ploy is an AI growth platform that builds, optimizes, and operates a company's website and marketing channels. Founders, agencies, and marketing teams use Ploy to go from idea to live execution — without the headcount it used to require. Bring your domain and watch Ploy get to work at ploy.ai.

SOURCE Ploy