PLS Logistics Services Acquires The AGL Group

Acquisition expands PLS Logistics non-asset-based Service Portfolio

CRANBERRY, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services (PLS), a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the acquisition of The AGL Group, an international freight forwarder and supply chain company based in Weymouth, Massachusetts. The acquisition of AGL enhances PLS's market position, diversifies its customer base, and expands its product portfolio.

PLS AGL logo (PRNewsfoto/PLS Logistics Services)

For customers, PLS now offers international forwarding services, including drayage, ocean and customs brokerage, along with its world class domestic freight solutions, including truckload, LTL, TMS, and managed services.

Commenting on the acquisition, PLS Chairman and CEO Greg Burns remarked "The acquisition of the AGL Group brings a proven and reliable international service provider with strong presence in ocean and customs brokerage to the PLS client base. I'm excited that the AGL management team lead by CEO Steve Zambo will be joining the PLS family."

Added Steve Zambo, CEO of the AGL Group, "The team at AGL is looking forward to further growth opportunities as part of a Billion dollar organization. PLS Logistics is known throughout the industry for its advance supply chain solutions, scaled operations, and outstanding market reputation. The combination will create new opportunities for AGL clients and employees alike."

The AGL Group will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of PLS Logistics, with Steve Zambo remaining CEO and reporting to PLS President Steven Bergan.

PLS President Steven Bergan commented; "The entire PLS Leadership team has been impressed with the customer and employee centric culture that Steve Zambo has built and we see this as an excellent culture fit with PLS. I look forward to working closely with Steve and his team to further growth opportunities ahead."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT PLS LOGISTICS SERVICES

PLS Logistics Services is a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in managed transportation and end-to-end supply chain solutions across North America and beyond. Powered by people, process, and proprietary technology, PLS delivers Visibility, Capacity, and Confidence to businesses that depend on their supply chains to perform. For more information, visit www.plslogistics.com.

ABOUT THE AGL GROUP

The AGL Group is a full-service logistics company with more than 40 years of experience in domestic, import, and export freight solutions. With a team of 76 specialists and a global partner network of 600+ providers, AGL delivers comprehensive freight solutions built around one guiding principle: making lives easier. For more information, visit www.theaglgroup.com

SOURCE PLS Logistics Services