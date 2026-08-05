Plume Names Rebecca Stone Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Creating a Dedicated C-Suite Voice for Global ISP Customer Success

Expanded role reflects Plume's commitment to 450+ ISP customers with dedicated executive champion across entire customer lifecycle, from brand awareness and onboarding through adoption, retention and expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the award-winning global subscriber experience platform serving more than 450 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across 58 countries, today announced that Rebecca Stone will fill the newly created role of Chief Customer and Marketing Officer (CCMO). Ms. Stone, who joined Plume as Chief Marketing Officer in January 2026, will now be responsible for direct ownership of Customer Success in addition to her marketing responsibilities, unifying the customer-facing journey under a single executive leader.

Plume Names Rebecca Stone Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Creating a Dedicated Voice for Global ISP Customer Success

"Our ISP partners succeed by keeping subscribers happy at a cost they can sustain, and that gets harder every year as AI raises the bar for what those subscribers expect," said Dan Herscovici, president and CEO, Plume. "No two of our customers face the same challenge, so serving them well means simultaneously meeting very different needs across the world. That's why we created this role. Rebecca has a rare gift for connecting brand, customer engagement and commercial results, and now she leads how we show up for customers at every stage, from the first time an operator hears about Plume to the experience their subscribers rely on years later. Few companies are built to deliver customer success at this level, and our ISP partners will feel the difference."

Stone brings more than 20 years of experience leading global enterprise and service provider marketing organizations across brand, product marketing, growth and revenue strategy. Before Plume, she served as Senior Vice President of Revenue Marketing and Customer Solutions Marketing at Cisco, where she oversaw strategy and operations for a $50 billion networking portfolio. Prior to that, as Chief Marketing Officer at Meraki, she doubled the global marketing team to 150 employees, led a comprehensive rebrand and messaging transformation and grew marketing-sourced pipeline contribution to 35%.

"Customer centricity requires genuine depth of understanding of what your customer is asking for, what they need and how your product and team can meet those expectations," said Ms. Stone. "When I joined Plume, I was immediately struck by how deeply this company listens to its ISP customers, and that starts at the top. Dan has built a culture where the customer's voice shapes every decision, from the product roadmap to how we show up at every interaction. That customer-first mindset is what drew me to Plume, and it's what makes this expanded role possible. There's nothing more valuable than hearing from your customers, learning from them and turning those insights into action that helps them win. I've spent my career doing this, and I'm thrilled this role lets me support our customers at every stage."

As AI reshapes how ISPs deliver and differentiate their services, the relationship between a technology provider and its ISP customers has never been more consequential. In her expanded role, Ms. Stone will oversee the complete customer lifecycle at Plume, from brand positioning through retention and expansion, with the mandate to ensure Plume's go-to-market strategy and post-sale execution move at the speed the market now requires.

Ms. Stone's expanded role is part of a broader leadership investment at Plume. The company recently named Peter Wulfraat as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than 25 years of enterprise AI and go-to-market leadership to drive Plume's next phase of commercial expansion across its global ISP footprint. These latest investments extends a leadership team that is already delivering on Plume's strategic vision of building deeper, more valuable partnerships with ISPs worldwide.

The leadership moves follow a series of milestones for Plume including: winning three Gold Stevie® Awards in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, recognizing CEO Dan Herscovici as Executive of the Year in Communication Technology, and the Plume Platform as both New Product of the Year in Communication Technology and Domain Specific (Telecom) AI Platform of the Year. Combined with Plume's No. 58 ranking on the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list published in The Economist in June, the recognitions underscore a company investing simultaneously in its people, its products and its customers.

"Parks Associates research shows that gigabit speeds now surpass 25% penetration in the United States; competition is fierce for broadband providers," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Customer experience is the incredible impactful differentiator for ISPs, along with enabling bundles and managed control and reliability of the network. This new role reflects a shift to full support for service providers across the customer lifecycle and with a focus on retention and value."

Ms. Stone's announcement follows the release of a joint white paper by Parks Associates and Plume - Owning the Broadband Subscriber Experience in the AI Era - which examines how ISPs can strengthen customer retention, reduce churn and create differentiated subscriber experiences through data-driven, lifecycle-focused engagement strategies. The company has also released a new white paper - How Plume + Wi-Fi 7 Can Achieve Wi-Fi 8 Outcomes Today.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 600 million connected devices, in 50 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 58 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync® is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com.

SOURCE Plume Design, Inc.