Plutus Launches Agentic Platform for Life and Annuity Operations, Bringing Purpose-Built AI to the Workflows That Define Service Quality for Life and Annuity Carriers

Six agentic solutions built natively inside ServiceNow address transaction processing, cross-cutting controls, and book-level remediation across the life and annuity operations lifecycle

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plutus, the insurance AI company building the industry's first insurance-native agentic platform, today announced the launch of the Plutus Agentic Platform for Life and Annuity Operations. The platform delivers six purpose-built agentic solutions organized around the way life and annuity operations actually work — transaction workflows, cross-cutting controls, and book-level remediation — all running natively inside ServiceNow and powered by Plutus Atlas, the company's insurance-native semantic layer.

"We saw firsthand at ServiceNow how insurance leaders were drowning in AI noise," said Kara Anderson, Co-Founder of Plutus. "There is no shortage of tools and certainly no shortage of demos, but nothing that was purpose-built for the complexity of life and annuity operations. We spent years watching carriers modernize workflows with ServiceNow but start to really hit a ceiling. Plutus Atlas is what brings the insurance-specific domain intelligence and layers it on top — and that is really why Plutus is so unique."

The Problem the Platform Solves

Life and annuity operations face a structural challenge that point solutions cannot address. A not-in-good-order condition does not belong to any one transaction — it surfaces on a withdrawal, a distribution, and a beneficiary change simultaneously. Quality control runs across the entire book. Orphaned policies accumulate quietly and surface as escheatment and unclaimed property exposure. Fixing these problems one process at a time does not scale.

Most automation programs pick one lane. Automate the transaction and exceptions still land in a human queue. Automate exceptions without owning the workflow and the result is a smarter inbox, not a transformed operation. The Plutus Agentic Platform for Life and Annuity Operations addresses all three layers simultaneously.

At the core of every solution is Plutus Atlas, the insurance-native semantic layer that understands the relationships between policies, participants, products, and financial obligations across the fragmented systems that life and annuity carriers operate on. Plutus Atlas creates one version of policy, one version of customer, and one shared understanding of what a specific product means across every system that touches it — giving every agent the context it needs to execute accurately rather than guess.

The Six Solutions

Transaction Workflows

Money Out Distribution Agentic Assist captures distribution requests through participant self-service intake and orchestrates approvals, dependencies, and linked processes end to end. Flight checks complete before anything moves to core systems. The solution delivers 70% less manual casework, 3x faster case cycle time, 90% straight-through processing, 60% fewer NIGO delays, and funds disbursed in under five days.

Money Out Withdrawal Agentic Assist analyzes hardship events, validates documentation against IRS hardship standards, checks plan provisions and compliance obligations, and prepares audit-ready approval packages for faster, cleaner decisions. The solution delivers 75% less manual review, 3x faster case resolution, 90% straight-through approvals, 100% audit-ready case files, and funds disbursed in under 48 hours.

Loan Payout Agentic Assist takes participants from guided self-service intake through eligibility validation, compliance documentation, AI document validation, intelligent loan calculation, and express ACH disbursement — compressing weeks of loan processing into days. The solution delivers 5x faster loan payouts, funds via ACH in under 48 hours, 90% straight-through processing, 80% less manual review, and 70% fewer document errors.

Cross-Cutting Controls

NIGO Agentic Assist reviews forms, attachments, and signatures the moment work is created. Missing fields, bad data, and absent signatures are flagged instantly. Deficiency cases are created automatically, outreach is prepared, and validation reruns the moment new information arrives. Built for insurers scaling high-volume documents across life and annuities carriers, the solution delivers 40% faster cycle time, 10x cost avoided by minimizing NIGO, 60% reduced manual processing, 30% fewer intake errors, and 90% or greater accuracy in intelligence.

Quality Check Agentic Assist continuously scores every case for risk, complexity, and failure patterns. The right checks are scoped dynamically, the right reviewer is assigned by expertise, and guidance surfaces before downstream errors happen — replacing reactive blanket sampling with proactive risk-based quality. The solution delivers 60% fewer downstream errors, 3x faster risk detection, 50% less blanket QA volume, 80% of QA effort risk-targeted, and 40% higher reviewer throughput.

Book-Level Remediation

Orphaned Policy Agentic Assist continuously scans in-force policies for agent-status changes that leave them orphaned, predicts lapse risk and upsell potential for every account, and matches each policy to the right human agent through next-best-action routing — turning neglected accounts into active opportunities before they become escheatment exposure. The solution delivers results across a book where 40% of in-force policies are at risk of being orphaned, re-engaging over $100 million in policy value, reducing policy lapse rate by 25%, increasing upsell conversions by 30%, and reaching first outreach in under 24 hours.

Platform-Wide Impact

Across the six solutions, the Plutus Agentic Platform for Life and Annuity Operations delivers 80% less manual case review, 5x faster processing, 90% straight-through processing, 100% audit-ready case files, and over $100 million in at-risk policy value re-engaged.

Availability

The Plutus Agentic Platform for Life and Annuity Operations is available now for pilot deployments in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Money Out Distribution, Money Out Withdrawal, Loan Payout, NIGO Agentic Assist, Quality Check Agentic Assist, and Orphaned Policy Agentic Assist are ready for deployment. Beneficiary Change Agentic Assist and New Business Agentic Assist are currently in development. Organizations interested in a demonstration or pilot deployment can contact Plutus at plutustech.io.

About Plutus

Plutus is the insurance AI company building the industry's first insurance-native agentic platform. At the foundation of every Plutus solution is Plutus Atlas, a semantic layer and ontology built specifically for insurance that gives AI agents the contextual understanding they need to reason accurately across fragmented systems and data sources. The Plutus Agentic Platform serves life and annuity carriers, P&C carriers, and commercial brokerages with purpose-built solutions across underwriting, operations, servicing, and distribution. Plutus is backed by ServiceNow Ventures and Moneta. Learn more at plutustech.io.

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SOURCE Plutus Technology Solutions Inc.