Plywood market is further expected to reach a value of more than US$ 55 Billion by 2024

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plywood is a factory-produced sheet of wood, manufactured from thin layers of wood veneer of softwood, or hardwood, which are glued together in adjacent layers to form a thicker and flat sheet.







Apart from this, a thin outer layer of additional materials such as plastic, resin-impregnated paper, fabric, Formica, etc. can be added to the face and back veneers to improve durability of plywood. It also helps in preventing the plywood from moisture, abrasion and corrosion along with facilitating better binding of paints and dyes. Plywood is available in the market in four types - structural plywood, external plywood, internal plywood and marine plywood. The latest report by the analyst titled, "Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", finds that the plywood market reached a value of US$ nearly 41 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2011-2018.



Plywood has high structural strength and flexibility; provides resistance against exposure to chemicals and fire; and insulation against sound and excessive heating. As a result of these properties, plywood is used in the manufacturing of doors, stairs, external cladding, flooring, framing, interior rails and balustrades, internal panelling, timber joinery products. In the marine industry, special grades of plywood are used, which are treated to withstand occasional exposure to seawater without decaying or deteriorating. These are used in the manufacturing of stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, and other interior fixtures. Owing to this, the market is further expected to reach a value of more than US$ 55 Billion by 2024.



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for more than half of the total global market. The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plywood. Some of the other major regions are Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and provides the details of the key players.



This report provides a deep insight into the global plywood market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a plywood manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the plywood industry in any manner.



