PNC Celebrates 50th New Branch Opening Since Launch of Coast-to-Coast Build-Out of More Than 300 Branches

PNC remains on track to open more than 55 new branches this year

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced the opening of its 50th new location, an important milestone in the company's coast-to-coast build-out of more than 300 branches across key U.S. markets. This milestone reflects the strong momentum behind the national bank's multi-year strategy to invest $2 billion in its branch network, including building locations in 19 markets as well as renovating its existing network across the U.S. PNC remains on track to open 55 new branches in 2026, the largest single-year branch expansion effort in its history.

The Hialeah branch in Hialeah, Florida, which opened Aug. 3, 2026, marks PNC's 50th new branch opening and represents consistent progress against the bank's long-term expansion commitments. The recently opened branches span strategic growth markets across the country, including Dallas, Miami, Houston and Denver.

"Our branch network is the heartbeat of our retail business, offering hospitable and relationship-based advice and assistance to the millions of customers who visit us each month," said Alex Overstrom, head of Retail Banking at PNC. "Reaching our 50th branch opening is an important milestone in what is ultimately a journey to create a ubiquitous network across the United States."

PNC's expansion strategy began with a nearly $1 billion commitment announced in February 2024, which included plans to open more than 100 new branches and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations nationwide through 2028. Building on that foundation, PNC expanded the initiative in November 2024 with an additional $500 million investment, increasing its planned branch openings to more than 200 across 12 cities. Most recently, in November 2025, PNC increased its goal to add a total of 300 new branches by 2030, raising its total branch investment to approximately $2 billion. The announcement also expanded the company's market footprint and reaffirmed its commitment to fully renovate its entire branch network.

PNC recognizes that physical branches continue to play an essential role in fostering trusted relationships, offering personalized financial guidance and supporting complex financial needs. Through its growing network of new and modernized locations, PNC is giving customers greater choice in how they bank, whether online, through the new mobile app or in person, while ensuring that customers have seamless access to the expertise, products and resources they need to achieve their financial goals.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Darby Rowe

(717) 824-6314

[email protected]

SOURCE PNC Bank