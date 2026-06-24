PNC Releases Results of 2026 Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today the results of its biennial company-run stress test conducted in accordance with regulations of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Results of PNC's company-run stress test, including PNC's estimates of pre-provision net revenue, other revenue, loan and other losses, net income before taxes, risk-weighted assets, and regulatory capital ratios for PNC, as well as additional information on the methodologies used in conducting the stress test, may be found at http://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures.

The Federal Reserve released its results of the 2026 supervisory stress test at 4:00 p.m., June 24, 2026. Consistent with the Federal Reserve's announcement Feb. 4, 2026, PNC's stress capital buffer (SCB) will be maintained at the regulatory minimum of 2.5% until PNC receives a new stress capital buffer requirement based on the results of a supervisory stress test conducted in 2027, which would be effective Oct. 1, 2027.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:

Anne Pace

(631) 338-3268

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.