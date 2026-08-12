PNR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Pentair plc and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Pentair Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) ordinary shares between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Pentair class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Warren General Retirement Health, Life and Disability Benefits Plan and Trust v. Pentair plc, No. 26-cv-03597 (D. Minn.), the Pentair class action lawsuit charges Pentair and certain of Pentair's top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A previously filed complaint is captioned Walters v. Pentair plc, No. 26-cv-06632 (S.D.N.Y.).

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Pentair class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-pentair-plc-class-action-lawsuit-pnr.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Pentair is a global manufacturer of water solution products.

The Pentair class action lawsuit alleges defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pentair's 80/20 program had failed to improve Pentair's business and operations and had instead materially impaired Pentair's longstanding commercial relationships, alienated its customers, and created widespread customer dissatisfaction, particularly within Pentair's Pool segment; (ii) Pentair was losing business and market share, as a significant portion of its Pool customers had turned to competitors in response to Pentair's 80/20 program initiatives, which had more than offset any purported benefits to Pentair's business and financial results as a result of the implementation of the 80/20 program; (iii) Pentair's implementation of the 80/20 program had caused certain of its remaining Pool customers to buy inventory in excess of their current needs in advance of future price increases, cannibalizing Pentair's future sales; (iv) Pentair's remaining Pool customers had received rebates at rates above historical norms, which had artificially inflated Pentair's sales and revenue in the short-term at the expense of future periods; and (v) as a result of the above, Pentair was acutely exposed to material, undisclosed risks of significant financial and operational harms as a result of Pentair's implementation of its 80/20 program.

On February 3, 2026, Pentair announced its earnings results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025, revealing that Pentair's net sales were on track to grow only 1% to 2% for its first fiscal quarter of 2026, missing analyst consensus estimates by tens of millions of dollars. During the related earnings call, Pentair disclosed that net sales growth in its critical Pool business had flatlined. Pentair concurrently announced that its Chief Transformation Officer & Chief Supply Officer, Steve Pilla, was abruptly departing and that the Chief Transformation position was being eliminated. On this news, the price of Pentair ordinary shares fell more than 10%.

Then, on April 28, 2026, Pentair announced results for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026, revealing that Pentair had cut its annual net sales guidance for Pool to a range of 1% to 3% net sales growth. During the related earnings call, defendant Nicholas J. Brazis further revealed that the downward revision reflected the need of channel partners to "reduce purchases in Q2 and Q3" in light of "sell-through dynamics" experienced in the first quarter. On this news, the price of Pentair ordinary shares fell more than 12%.

Finally, on July 14, 2026, Pentair announced preliminary earnings results for its second fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2026, revealing a significant deterioration in Pool segment sales. Pentair attributed the outsized erosion in its Pool business to a "pronounced inventory realignment with major channel partners" and efforts by customers to "right siz[e]" channel inventory. Specifically, the release stated that excess inventory destocking by Pentair customers had negatively impacted its quarterly Pool net sales by approximately $170 million, implying a 40% year-over-year segment decline. As a result, Pentair revealed that total net sales in the quarter had declined by 17% and that Pentair was not, in fact, on track to achieve 2026 net sales growth of 2% to 4% as previously represented, but instead on track to suffer a 4% to 7% decline. Pentair concurrently announced that defendant Brazis was abruptly departing Pentair only four months after becoming CFO. On this news, the price of Pentair ordinary shares fell approximately 15%.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Pentair ordinary shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Pentair class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Pentair class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Pentair class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Pentair class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP