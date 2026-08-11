PNR Investor Announcement: Pentair Sued on behalf of Investors to Recover Losses after Pool Inventory Issues Lead to 15% Stock Drop

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Pentair investors after its stock plummeted 15% because Pentair allegedly misled investors about its pool inventory, leading to the abrupt departure of Pentair's CFO.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) and certain of the company's senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Pentair, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Pentair ($PNR) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that Pentair misled investors about its pool inventory, leading to significant declines in segment sales and income and the abrupt departure of Pentair's CFO

Securities alleging that Pentair misled investors about its pool inventory, leading to significant declines in segment sales and income and the abrupt departure of Pentair's CFO Stock Drop: July 15, 2026 – 15% Stock Drop

July 15, 2026 – 15% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until October 2, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Pentair securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Walters v. Pentair plc, No. 26-cv-6632.

Why is Pentair Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Pentair provides various water solutions, such as filtration, water supply pumps, and fluid treatment products. It has three reportable segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Pool segment designs, manufactures and sells energy-efficient pool equipment and accessories. In fiscal 2025, the Pool segment accounted for about 37% of net sales and 46% of reportable income.

During the relevant period, the company announced that "[s]ales of $1,037 million, [were] up 3 percent compared to sales for the same period last year" and "[o]perating income was $210 million with ROS of 20.3 percent, an increase of 20 basis points compared to the prior year period." The Company decreased full-year GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance but failed to disclose any inventory issues.

As alleged, Pentair experienced a significant 17% year-over-year decline in sales due to the adverse impact of destocking Pool channel inventory.

Why did Pentair's Stock Drop?



On July 14, 2026, after hours, Pentair announced that "destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million." As a result, Pentair revealed that it was cutting full-year 2026 sales guidance from a 2-4% increase to a 4-7% decrease.

This news caused the price of Pentair stock to decline $11.35 per share, or 15%, from a closing price of $75.68 per share on July 14, 2026, to a closing price of $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Pentair, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP