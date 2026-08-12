PNR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Pentair plc Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Pentair investors who bought PNR shares between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 retain specific rights under the federal securities laws, including the right to participate in any recovery, following allegations that undisclosed Pool channel destocking inflated the share price before a $11.35 per-share collapse.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PNR closed at a Class Period high of $82.86 on April 28, 2026 and ultimately fell to $64.33 on July 15, 2026, after the Company disclosed preliminary second quarter results and revised full year guidance. The action alleges purchasers acquired shares at artificially inflated prices. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 2, 2026.

What Rights PNR Purchasers Have

Eligibility to participate is determined by when shares were purchased, not by whether they are still held. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss retain the same standing as those still holding. There is no minimum loss amount, and no filing fee or retainer is required to be treated as a class member.

Investor Options at a Glance

Purchasers who acquired PNR between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 may qualify as class members.

Class members who take no action before the lead plaintiff date generally remain eligible for any court-approved recovery.

Investors seeking a supervisory role may apply for lead plaintiff appointment; courts typically consider the applicant with the largest provable loss.

Documentation is straightforward: brokerage confirmations showing purchase dates, share counts, prices paid, and any sale prices.

Securities cases of this type are generally handled on contingency, with any fees subject to court approval.

Why the Class Period Boundaries Matter

The action alleges that statements about inventory and full year 2026 guidance made on April 28, 2026 omitted significant destocking in the Pool channel, a segment that accounted for roughly 37% of net sales in fiscal 2025. Plaintiffs contend that the July 14, 2026 preliminary results, which quantified an estimated $170 million sales impact and $105 million income impact for the quarter, corrected the prior alleged misstatements.

"Shareholders should understand that participation rights in a securities class action depend largely on purchase timing, and the Pentair Class Period is defined narrowly around the April 28 and July 14, 2026 disclosures," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PNR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the PNR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 2, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PNR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Pentair plc and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my PNR losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP