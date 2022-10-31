POC Hematology Diagnostics Market to grow by USD 1.46 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The POC hematology diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 1.46 bn during 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and infectious diseases, increasing growth in product launches, and the paradigm shift from benchtop to portable hematology diagnostic systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hematology diagnostic products might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Consumables



Consumables are items that are frequently and regularly used throughout various hematological diagnostic tests and assays. These items include tubes, accessories, reagents, controls, and kits. Vendors are continually increasing their product R&D spending in order to create extremely precise and accurate reagents and kits that will offer consistency to test results throughout repeated testing. Due to the increasing strain on laboratories, there is a growing desire for quick tests that can be completed at the patient's location, which is predicted to boost consumables' revenue growth throughout the projected period.



Systems

Geography

North America



North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America , the US is the primary market for POC hematological diagnostics. The expansion of the POC hematology diagnostics market in North America would be aided by the rising prevalence of hematological disorders such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and polycythemia.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our POC hematology diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in online marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the POC hematology diagnostics market growth during the next few years. By lowering the cost of opening a sales office, hiring a direct and indirect sales team, and developing a distribution network, online marketing as a business strategy aids mid-sized and small-scale businesses in lowering their operational costs. Additionally, shopping online provides many advantages for customers, including convenience, simplicity in processing payments, savings, and an effective way to compare different product options.

POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2026: Vendor Insights

The global hematology diagnostics market is fragmented, with a significant number of small and large-scale vendors. The vendors are investing a significant share of their capital in product R&D and are focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches to bring considerable differentiation in their products and gain high customer penetration.

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DIAGON Kft., Drucker Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd., S.D. Sight Diagnostics Ltd., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC,Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., and Werfenlife SA.

POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist POC hematology diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the POC hematology diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the POC hematology diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

POC Hematology Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Denmark, Austria, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DIAGON Kft., Drucker Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norma Instruments Zrt., Nova Biomedical Corp., PixCell Medical Technologies Ltd., S.D. Sight Diagnostics Ltd., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., and Werfenlife SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

