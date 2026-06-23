Pocari Sweat Forms U.S. Science Advisory Board, Launches Expert-Developed Heat Illness Guidance

New multidisciplinary board translates heat stress and hydration science into practical public guidance for work, sports and everyday life

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocari Sweat announces the formation of its U.S. Science Advisory Board (SAB), a multidisciplinary panel of nationally and internationally recognized experts in heat stress, hydration, sports medicine and occupational health. The board will guide science-based education and provide practical resources to help people better recognize the early warning signs of heat illness and take preventive steps—particularly during longer periods spent in "heat and sweat" conditions.



Heat illness is already driving significant health-care utilization: The U.S. CDC recorded 119,605 heat-related illness emergency department visits in 2023, most of them during the summer months.i And the risk isn't limited to athletes—33% of U.S. workers are regularly exposed to outdoor conditions as part of their job.ii

Pocari Sweat Science Advisory Board Members Pocari Sweat Science Advisory Board Prevent Heat Illness Guide

As summer approaches and extreme heat events become more frequent, the SAB is designed to address a growing gap: most existing heat-illness guidance is either too detailed for everyday use or focuses on intervention after symptoms have escalated. The SAB will help translate evidence-based research into clear, action-oriented guidance that is easier for the public to understand and apply, whether at work, during outdoor recreation or while supporting youth sports and family activities.

Koji Yamada, co-chair of the board, commented, "This Science Advisory Board reflects Pocari Sweat 's commitment to evidence-based hydration and public health education. By supporting practical, science-grounded guidance, we hope to help more people recognize heat risk earlier and stay safer in hotter conditions."

A key early focus of the Science Advisory Board will be "occupational athletes"—people who work long shifts in high-heat environments, including construction, agriculture, first response and industrial settings. The SAB will also help inform consumer-facing education that supports a broad range of everyday heat and sweat occasions.

"People in high-heat jobs can be exposed for eight hours a day—far longer than most athletic events," said Dr. Bob Murray, co-chair of the Science Advisory Board. "As heat waves become more intense and more common, it's critical that we equip people with simple, effective educational tools that help them avoid heat illness by enabling them to recognize problems early and take action."

Simplified Heat Illness Guidance: A Practical Tool for the Public

To help close the heat-education gap, the Science Advisory Board has developed a simplified Prevent Heat Illness guide that prioritizes clarity and usability. Rather than presenting an overwhelming list of heat-related conditions, the guide focuses on the two heat-related conditions that most directly affect health and performance—heat exhaustion and heat stroke—along with early warning signs and straightforward preventive steps.

Available in both English and Spanish, this simplified guide is a consumer-friendly resource designed for easy sharing and better understanding. Additional workplace-oriented materials are also in development for occupational health professionals and safety leaders.

An Active Board Built for Ongoing Guidance

The Science Advisory Board is structured to provide ongoing scientific guidance and support across multiple channels. The board expects to meet at least three times per year, and members will help create educational content and participate in public-facing education activities.

Pocari Sweat Science Advisory Board Members

Bob Murray, PhD — Managing Principal, Sports Science Insights, LLC; co-founder and former Director of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute

W. Larry Kenney, PhD — Professor of Physiology and Kinesiology, Penn State University

Lacy Alexander, PhD — Professor of Kinesiology, Penn State University

Tom Bernard, PhD — Professor, College of Public Health, University of South Florida

June Spector, MD, MPH — Professor, Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington

Robert Sallis, MD — Family Medicine and Sport Medicine Physician, Kaiser Permanente

Francis O'Connor, MD, MPH — Professor, and Medical Director of the Consortium for Health and Military Performance, Uniformed Services University

Co-Chairs: Bob Murray, PhD and Koji Yamada, MSc, MBA — Director of Science & Innovation, Otsuka America, Inc.

Learn More

To learn more about the Pocari Sweat Science Advisory Board and download resources including the Prevent Heat Illness Guide visit: https://sab.crystalgeyser.com/

About Pocari Sweat

Pocari Sweat is a hydration beverage developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical and introduced in Japan in 1980, designed to smoothly replenish water and ions (electrolytes) lost through sweat. Today, it has grown into an iconic brand in many of the more than 20 countries and regions where it is already available.

In the United States, Pocari Sweat is dedicated to supporting hydration for everyday life and active lifestyles through evidence-based education and outreach.

As extreme heat becomes a growing public challenge, the brand remains committed to investing in efforts that help people recognize heat risk earlier and take practical steps to stay safer.

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i https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/mm7315a1.htm

ii https://www.bls.gov/opub/ted/2024/its-summer-and-its-hot-on-the-job.htm

SOURCE Pocari Sweat Science Advisory Board