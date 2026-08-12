Pocket FM Strengthens Global Brand Presence Through Partnership with Alpine APL Pipers for Global Chess League 2026

This partnership brings Pocket FM together with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and one of the Global Chess League's marquee franchises, reinforcing the brand's growing international presence

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket FM, the world's largest audio series platform, has partnered with Alpine APL Pipers as Global Co-Sponsor for the team's campaign in the Global Chess League 2026, scheduled to be held from 3–13 September 2026. The partnership marks another milestone in Pocket FM's international brand journey as it continues to strengthen its global brand presence through strategic partnerships with globally recognised sporting franchises.

Pocket FM and Alpine APL Pipers

Led by reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Alpine APL Pipers is one of the Global Chess League's marquee franchises, bringing together an exceptional international line-up featuring Anish Giri, Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and Volodar Murzin. Through this collaboration, Pocket FM aligns with a franchise that represents excellence, strategy and world-class sporting ambition.

As part of the partnership, Pocket FM will have a strong presence across the team's key touchpoints through integrated branding, digital visibility, broadcast integrations, on-ground fan engagement initiatives, exclusive player interactions, and a range of brand-led experiences throughout the tournament.

Rohan Nayak, CEO & Co-Founder of Pocket Entertainment, said, "At Pocket FM, we believe the world's greatest stories and the game of chess share something fundamental - imagination, strategy and the pursuit of excellence. Our partnership with Alpine APL Pipers reflects our commitment to supporting communities that inspire millions while connecting with audiences through culture, passion, and ideas that transcend borders."

Alpine APL Pipers has rapidly established itself as one of the Global Chess League's marquee franchises, bringing together world-class players and a shared ambition to inspire the next generation of chess enthusiasts through team-based competition.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Chief Executive Officer of SG Sports-Media-Entertainment, said, "We are delighted to welcome Pocket FM as our Global Co-Sponsor for the Global Chess League 2026. Pocket FM has built a strong global community and a distinctive storytelling platform that resonates with audiences across markets, making them a natural partner for Alpine APL Pipers. As we continue to strengthen the franchise and contribute to the growing global appeal of team chess, we look forward to working together to create memorable experiences for fans throughout the season."

Beyond the competition, the partnership will create opportunities for fan engagement throughout the tournament, allowing audiences to connect with some of the world's leading chess players while following Alpine APL Pipers' journey in the Global Chess League.

Magnus Carlsen, World No. 1 and Icon Player for Alpine APL Pipers, said, "The Global Chess League has created a unique platform that brings together some of the world's best players while making team chess more exciting for fans around the world. It's great to welcome Pocket FM to the Alpine APL Pipers family, and I'm looking forward to an exciting season together."

For Pocket FM, the partnership is part of a broader strategy to build deeper global consumer engagement through culturally relevant platforms that bring together world-class talent and passionate communities.

Speaking about the partnership, Vineet Singh, Global Head of Brand Marketing, Communications, Partnerships & Public Affairs at Pocket FM, said, "As Pocket FM expands globally, we are focused on partnerships that strengthen our international brand. Chess is a game of strategy, imagination, and anticipation, the same qualities that define great storytelling. Partnering with Alpine APL Pipers, led by Magnus Carlsen and an exceptional international roster, connects Pocket FM with one of the world's most passionate global communities while reinforcing our ambition to become a leading global entertainment brand."

The partnership reflects Pocket FM's broader strategy of building meaningful global brand associations beyond entertainment while engaging audiences through culture, sport and storytelling.

About Pocket FM:

Pocket FM is the world's largest audio series platform shaping the future of serialized storytelling. With a global community of over 250 million listeners, Pocket FM has pioneered the audio series format and turned it into a mainstream entertainment category, powered by long-form, episodic narratives that drive deep engagement and binge-listening.

As an AI-first entertainment company, Pocket FM combines human creativity with advanced AI to help writers create stories faster, adapt them across languages, and scale successful IPs for global audiences. Its creator ecosystem includes more than 300,000 writers and a rapidly growing library of over 100,000 audio series.

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM.

For more information, please get in touch with [email protected].

SOURCE Pocket FM