PODD DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Insulet Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Defective Cannula Manufacturing That Caused Insulin Under-Delivery in Millions of Omnipod Devices

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Insulet's stock declined from approximately $236 to $146.01 per share following two Medical Device Corrections involving manufacturing and quality-control issues affecting Omnipod products, with the May 2026 Medical Device Correction affecting approximately 7 million Pods. Investors have until August 31, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Cannula Tear Disrupts Insulin Delivery

An insulin pump company cannot fulfill its core promise to patients and investors if the device fails to deliver insulin as intended. The Omnipod system relies on a small flexible tube, called a cannula, to infuse insulin subcutaneously. The complaint alleges that when that cannula has a tear, insulin may leak inside or outside the Pod rather than entering the patient's body, resulting in under-delivery of a critical medication.

The filing states that this defect was not limited to a single product generation. The May 2026 MDC affected Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Eros Pods, all traced to cannula handling at Insulet's Acton, Massachusetts facility.

Alleged Cannula Defect Impact by the Numbers

As set forth in the complaint, the operational scope of the manufacturing failure was significant:

Approximately 7 million Pods were subject to the May 2026 Medical Device Correction

were subject to the May 2026 Medical Device Correction Those 7 million units represented roughly 8.5% of 2025 global Omnipod Pod production

Three product lines were affected: Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Eros

were affected: Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Eros Both MDCs traced to the same root cause : cannula tears from cannula handling at the Acton, Massachusetts plant

: cannula tears from cannula handling at the Acton, Massachusetts plant The FDA reported 476 Medical Device Reports potentially related to the March 2026 MDC, versus the 29 Serious Adverse Events the Company initially disclosed

potentially related to the March 2026 MDC, versus the 29 Serious Adverse Events the Company initially disclosed The defect could cause insulin to leak inside or outside the Pod, leading to under-delivery

Manufacturing Scale Versus Quality Control

The complaint recounts that management repeatedly emphasized the Company's ability to manufacture tens of millions of complex electromechanical devices per year at medical standards. Insulet invested over $1 billion in manufacturing capabilities over the prior decade, as detailed in the action, and touted pioneering advanced automation and a target of 70% gross profit margins at scale.

Yet the corrective disclosures revealed that the Acton facility's cannula handling process produced defective units across multiple product lines and lot numbers. The lawsuit alleges that the March and May 2026 Medical Device Corrections involved the same cannula-related manufacturing defect, which plaintiffs contend demonstrated that the initial corrective actions failed to address broader quality-control issues.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the reliability of Insulet's manufacturing processes. When a company touts medical-grade quality at consumer-electronic scale, investors are entitled to know if the manufacturing controls supporting that claim are adequate." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until August 31, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PODD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PODD stock or securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PODD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Insulet made materially false or misleading statements regarding its manufacturing controls, product quality, and safety profile of its Omnipod insulin delivery systems during the class period. When the true state of the manufacturing defects was revealed through two Medical Device Corrections, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did PODD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 6.88% ($16.23 per share) after the March 2026 disclosure and an additional 5.07% ($7.79 per share) after the May 2026 disclosure, closing at $146.01. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do PODD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What is the PODD lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 31, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP