Poddle AI Launches World's First Self-Service Adversarial AI Platform

Specialized AI agents debate your highest-stakes decisions so you don't have to face them alone

BERLIN, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poddle, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated adversarial multi-agent decision intelligence company, today announced continued momentum following its Product Hunt debut, with adoption growing among founders, executives, and strategy consultants seeking a more rigorous approach to high-stakes decisions.

Oludotun Akinbobola, Founder & CEO, Poddle AI

Where most AI tools offer answers, Poddle offers scrutiny. The platform runs on an adversarial multi-agent architecture: a permanent panel of named agents (Risk Analyst, Execution Lead, People Advisor, Innovation Scout, Financial Strategist, Devil's Advocate, Market Analyst) that debate each decision from competing angles, surfacing conflict zones, blind spots, and hidden assumptions a single perspective would miss.

Each workspace has three linked spaces: AI Collaboration, a multiplayer AI chat where team members debate the decision with the agents; Team Chat, for team members only, with no agents present; and War Room, the intelligence layer that synthesizes the AI Collaboration sessions into a Decision Health Score, Conflict Zones report, Blind Spots analysis, recommendations, actions, and a Board Brief PDF. A Pattern Intelligence layer tracks a user's Bias Fingerprint, Decision Style, and Risk Tolerance across sessions, turning isolated decisions into a continuous intelligence asset.

"Most leaders make high-stakes decisions with too little dissent and too much consensus," said Oludotun Akinbobola, Founder and CEO. "We didn't build another AI assistant that agrees with you faster. We built agents that argue with each other until the weak points in a decision show themselves. That is not a feature. That is the product."

Poddle AI serves founders navigating pivots, executives weighing capital allocation, and strategy consultants pressure-testing recommendations before they reach the boardroom. Management teams use it ahead of major investment, restructuring, or market entry decisions, and independent advisors use it to deliver more rigorous counsel without expanding their team.

The platform is available via browser at poddleme.com, with a Chrome extension (Poddle AI Lens) extending the debate into live web contexts. Poddle AI is in conversation with investors and accelerators as it scales.

About Poddle AI

Poddle AI is an adversarial multi-agent decision intelligence platform that helps leaders make better decisions through structured AI debate. Specialized agents challenge every assumption, score decision health, and generate board-ready outputs. Learn more at poddleme.com.

Contact:

Oludotun Akinbobola

Founder & CEO, Poddle, Inc.

+49 152 1442 2712

[email protected]

www.poddleme.com

SOURCE Poddle, Inc.