PointFive Joins the Tokenomics Foundation as a Premier Member and Takes a Seat on the Governing Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointFive, the AI Efficiency OS, has joined the Tokenomics Foundation as a Premier member and taken a seat on the Governing Board. The Tokenomics Foundation is a new Linux Foundation initiative developing open industry standards, benchmarks, and best practices around the economics of AI. PointFive is an active participant in the FinOps community, and Tokenomics membership extends that work into an organization built to define what AI spending actually returns.

The Linux Foundation announced its intent to form the Tokenomics Foundation in June 2026 and formally established it on August 4 with 30 founding member organizations. The Foundation will work closely with the FinOps Foundation to expand the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS) to account for token-based AI consumption, giving enterprises a shared framework to define the economics and ROI of AI value as agentic deployments move from pilot projects to everyday production use.

Global token use is projected to grow 24x between 2026 and 2030, according to Goldman Sachs research cited by the Linux Foundation. Gartner forecasts worldwide AI spending will grow 47% this year. But the volume of spending is not the problem enterprises are failing to solve. The problem is that nobody can locate it. PointFive Labs research found that 50-80% of a typical enterprise AI bill sits outside the in-platform spend controls teams rely on, running directly against model providers where no single console sees the whole picture. In one environment, a production workload was tracking 40-50% over budget for one reason: high-complexity tasks were defaulting to a frontier model that a model 15x cheaper handled identically. No standard cost export would have surfaced it.

That gap between what a bill reports and what is actually driving it is the problem PointFive was built to close, and it is the reason the company argues detection has to run deeper than the invoice line. As the Tokenomics Foundation builds its standards, the measurement has to reach the layer where the decisions are made, not the layer where the charges land.

"We have never seen new technology explode as fast as AI, but the discipline for controlling it does not exist yet," said Alon Arvatz, CEO and co-founder at PointFive. "How organizations handle AI cost should not be dictated by vendors. The average practitioner should not have to abide by what one company decides, then rebuild their entire measurement approach when they switch tools. Practitioners need to set the standards that determine how this industry operates and how tools get built. Standards first, tools second. Every vendor in this space, PointFive included, should be building against a definition it did not write alone. That is what a neutral, collaborative industry body is for, and it is why we are proud to serve on the Governing Board."

As a Premier member with a seat on the Governing Board, PointFive will contribute research on AI cost attribution below the billing layer and support the expansion of FOCUS into token-based consumption models. The company will publish the first in a new series of open research from PointFive Labs this week, examining a finding that cuts against current optimization practice: reducing token consumption does not reliably reduce cost. Establishing why is a measurement question, and measurement is one of the items on the Foundation's roadmap. Its opening position holds that tokenomics concerns the value of all AI spending, not counting tokens.

PointFive's effectiveness at the enterprise scale is proven: working with Nubank, one of the world's largest digital banks, PointFive helped cut resolution time on unattached storage volumes from 210 days to 16, optimize more than 3,000 database tables through a single central platform team, and deliver 8-12% of total cloud spend in savings, verified against the bill rather than modeled, reaching 92% of the bank's business units.

The first Tokenomicon + FinOps X joint event takes place in Amsterdam on September 22 and 23, 2026, at Muziekgebouw.

About PointFive

PointFive is the AI Efficiency OS, from the cloud to coding agents. It continuously improves efficiency across cloud infrastructure, data platforms, AI workloads, and coding agents, helping teams understand spend in plain language and ship optimizations at scale. Organizations like Fanatics, H&M, Hertz, Nubank, Citizens Bank and other Fortune 500 companies trust PointFive to create greater transparency into AI spend to uncover opportunities to maximize AI ROI. Learn more at https://pointfive.co.

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