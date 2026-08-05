Pokémon Movie Director Tetsuo Yajima Collaborates on Roblox Game Monster Battles by Mayflower

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Mayflower Co., Ltd. (CEO: Taisei Tateno) today announced the official launch of Monster Battles, a new turn-based monster PvP game on the Roblox platform.

Monster Battles is an online competitive game where players collect, train, and build teams of unique monsters, engaging in strategic turn-based battles that reward prediction, planning, and tactical decision-making.

The game's character designs were created with the participation of Tetsuo Yajima, who directed multiple theatrical Pokémon films. By leveraging this partnership, Mayflower intends to introduce the essence of Japanese animation and gaming to Roblox, a premier global digital entertainment hub. Moving forward, the studio envisions evolving this project into a world-class franchise by exploring synergistic avenues in animation production, retail merchandise, and various transmedia initiatives.

About Monster Battles

Monster Battles is built around three core pillars:

Simple, easy-to-understand turn-based battles

Strategic gameplay centered around each monster's unique abilities

Deep mind games and tactical decision-making in player-versus-player combat

While the controls are intuitive and accessible, mastering the game requires anticipating your opponent's moves and making smart strategic choices. The game is designed to appeal to both newcomers and experienced competitive players alike.

Comment from Tetsuo Yajima

I believe that animation should create something that contributes to children's happiness. When I first spoke with Mr. Tateno, I felt that we shared a similar philosophy about creating entertainment, which is why I decided to join this project.

I hope the characters we created together with Mayflower will grow beyond Roblox - a platform where children around the world gather to play - and continue to reach even greater heights.

Tetsuo Yajima, Animation Director

Game Information

Title: Monster Battles

Platform: Roblox

Genre: Turn-Based Monster PvP

Business Model: Free-to-play (with optional in-game purchases)

About Mayflower

Studio Mayflower Co., Ltd. is a Japanese content studio dedicated to creating entertainment that changes history. Guided by the vision of "Creating History-changing Content" the company develops anime and game experiences that bring Japanese creativity to audiences worldwide.

Company Information

Company: Studio Mayflower Co., Ltd.

CEO: Taisei Tateno

Business: Anime and Game Content Production

Website: https://www.mayflower.studio/

Media Contact

Contact: Hibiki Nakayama

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Studio Mayflower Co., Ltd.