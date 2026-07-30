Polar Light Technologies Reaches Production Milestone: Produces First MicroLEDs on Manufacturing Pilot Line

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Light Technologies AB ("Polar Light"), a global leader in MicroLED and NanoLED technology, today announced that it has produced its first MicroLEDs via its Pilot Line at VTT Technical Research Centre Finland. The result is an important milestone to bring Polar Light's MicroLED products from laboratory development to pilot-scale manufacturing.

Polar Light MicroLEDs produced via VTT Pilot Line

"Polar Light´s process flow transfer from the laboratory to our Pilot Line is ahead of schedule, demonstrating the advantages of pyramidal MicroLEDs and selected area growth," said Ashutosh Kumar, COO of Polar Light Technologies. "The next step is to focus on homogeneity, yield and the integration of the MicroLEDs to CMOS backplane. A MicroLED microdisplay is on the horizon."

Progress to Date

During the first pilot run, the team focused on production of green MicroLEDs.

Next steps in production include the bonding and integration of the MicroLEDs frontplane onto the CMOS backplane to create a larger display that will serve as the core of Polar Light's upcoming commercial products (initial availability expected later this year).

The Pilot Line collaboration supports Polar Light's strategy to scale manufacturing and engage initial customers as the company advances its MicroLED-based products.

About Polar Light Technologies

Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Polar Light Technologies is the leading developer of next-generation MicroLED technologies. Polar Light's unique architecture uses InGaN-based pyramidal structures grown without etching. This enables full RGB on a single wafer (same material system) and is a foundation for Sub-MicroLED innovations, while delivering exceptional brightness and energy efficiency for advanced display applications. For more information, visit www.polar-light-technologies.com.

SOURCE Polar Light Technologies AB