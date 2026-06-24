Polaris and the National Forest Foundation Announce Recipients of the 2026 Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation Grants

Established through a $5 million commitment announced in 2021, the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation supports annual grants that improve OHV trail systems, restore recreation infrastructure, enhance signage, and help promote safe and enjoyable riding experiences. With the endowment now fully established, this support will continue for generations to come.

"Our relationship with the National Forest Foundation is rooted in a shared commitment to investing in the future of American outdoor recreation and caring for the places that make it possible," said Jess Rogers, Vice President of Communications and Community Giving at Polaris. "With the endowment now fully funded, we're proud to not only announce the 2026 projects, but to extend this commitment well beyond today—supporting trail stewardship, access improvements, and responsible recreation so future generations of riders can continue to create memories outdoors."

2026 Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation Grant Recipients

This year, nearly $200,000 in funding will support seven initiatives across multiple National Forests located in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Vermont to help address trail maintenance, safety, sustainability, and responsible riding education for both OHV and snowmobile users. Projects selected for 2026 include:

Sedona Forest Road Speed Pilot Project – Coconino National Forest, Arizona: Installation of speed-limit and radar signage along a popular OHV route to improve safety and promote responsible riding practices.

Installation of speed-limit and radar signage along a popular OHV route to improve safety and promote responsible riding practices. Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area Snowmobile Support – White River National Forest, Colorado: Donation of a snowmobile and equipment to support U.S. Forest Service winter patrols, helping manage rider safety, enforce designated use areas, and protect sensitive wildlife habitat.

Donation of a snowmobile and equipment to support U.S. Forest Service winter patrols, helping manage rider safety, enforce designated use areas, and protect sensitive wildlife habitat. Tenderfoot Mountain Trail Maintenance – White River National Forest, Colorado: Volunteer crews will complete tread repair and corridor clearing on a popular multi-use trail to improve safety and long-term sustainability for motorized and non-motorized users.

Volunteer crews will complete tread repair and corridor clearing on a popular multi-use trail to improve safety and long-term sustainability for motorized and non-motorized users. Cadillac ORV Scenic Ride Sustainability Project – Huron-Manistee National Forests, Michigan: Maintenance and trailhead improvements to support a shared off-road vehicle (ORV) and snowmobile route and improve the year-round visitor experience.

Maintenance and trailhead improvements to support a shared off-road vehicle (ORV) and snowmobile route and improve the year-round visitor experience. Corridor 19 Improvements – White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire: Drainage and trail surface improvements along approximately four miles of a key snowmobile corridor to enhance safety and long‑term maintenance, while supporting early‑season grooming operations.

Drainage and trail surface improvements along approximately four miles of a key snowmobile corridor to enhance safety and long‑term maintenance, while supporting early‑season grooming operations. Wayehutta OHV Trail System Improvements – Nantahala National Forest, Tennessee: Trail restoration and erosion-control work to repair Hurricane Helene-related damage, improve drainage, and restore safe public access.

Trail restoration and erosion-control work to repair Hurricane Helene-related damage, improve drainage, and restore safe public access. Sucker Pond Trail Relocation – Green Mountain National Forest, Vermont: Relocation of a portion of the trail to protect wetlands and local water resources while improving rider safety and trail connectivity.

"Polaris has been a steadfast champion of our National Forests," said Dieter Fenkart Froeschl, President and CEO of the National Forest Foundation. "By creating a source of lasting annual support, Polaris empowers us to strengthen recreation opportunities and uplift the communities who find adventure and connection in these treasured places."

The endowment issued its first grant in 2022. Since then, Polaris and the NFF have supported ten on‑the‑ground projects across eight National Forests.

To learn more about the Polaris and NFF partnership please visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/national-forest-foundation-partnership/.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation is the official nonprofit partner of the US Forest Service. The NFF is national in scale and local in practice, with work focused in three vital areas: wildfire risk reduction, land and watershed restoration, and recreation for all. As a leader in forest conservation, the Foundation deploys 90% of its expenses towards projects and programs across the country's 193-million-acre National Forest System. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org

SOURCE Polaris Inc.