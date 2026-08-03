RZR Pro R Boost Delivers Industry-leading 275 Horsepower, Polaris XPEDITION Debuts NUMATIX with Pneumatic CVT, and New Sportsman 500 Delivers Legendary Capability in the Value Segment



MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today unveiled its model year 2027 lineup, continuing to drive the industry forward with advancements in performance, capability, and technology that elevate the rider experience. Headlining the lineup is the all-new RZR Pro R Boost, featuring an unprecedented, industry-leading 275 horsepower, a reengineered Polaris XPEDITION, and the new Sportsman 500 – a value ATV starting at $6,999 MSRP.

Polaris Introduces Breakthrough Power, Innovation and Value Across 2027 Off-Road Lineup

"For more than 70 years, we've shaped off-road riding by listening to riders," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. "That's exactly what we continued to do throughout our 2027 lineup. From the styling, technology, comfort, and capability, we worked to give riders an even better experience behind the wheel. Whether you're working, exploring, or looking for the next adventure, we've built a Polaris for that."

New RZR Pro R Boost – Industry-Leading Horsepower with 2.0L Turbo Engine

In 2007, the Polaris RZR created an entirely new, high-performance side-by-side category. Today, Polaris raises the bar again with the all-new RZR Pro R Boost, a new benchmark in off-road performance, technology and design.

To harness its power, RZR Pro R Boost features enhancements across key vehicle systems that optimize performance, maintain consistent power delivery and transfer power with greater confidence and control.

A ProStar Fury 2.0L Turbo production engine delivers 275 horsepower, providing relentless acceleration and performance.

providing relentless acceleration and performance. An optimized power-to-weight ratio with increased torque delivers quicker acceleration, instant throttle response and smooth, consistent power across the RPM range.

delivers quicker acceleration, instant throttle response and smooth, consistent power across the RPM range. An advanced turbo design helps maintain peak power at elevations up to 10,000 feet, delivering stronger climbs and consistent performance across varied terrain.

at elevations up to 10,000 feet, delivering stronger climbs and consistent performance across varied terrain. An all-new high-capacity clutching system with increased airflow , added cooling fins and a larger clutch design helps to reduce heat and extends belt life during demanding rides.

, added cooling fins and a larger clutch design helps to reduce heat and extends belt life during demanding rides. An all-new dual-radiator cooling architecture improves engine, turbo and transmission cooling to maintain optimal performance in extreme conditions.

improves engine, turbo and transmission cooling to maintain optimal performance in extreme conditions. A stronger front drive system and upgraded transmission create a more direct and efficient transfer of power to the ground.

and upgraded transmission create a more direct and efficient transfer of power to the ground. Reinforced driveline components, including strengthened half shafts, are engineered to withstand the demands of 275 horsepower in extreme terrain.

including strengthened half shafts, are engineered to withstand the demands of 275 horsepower in extreme terrain. Updated calibration, refined CVT tuning and new engine isolators improve responsiveness, reduce noise and vibration, and help riders confidently harness the vehicle's power.

The 2027 RZR Pro R Boost will be offered in 2- and 4-passenger configurations in Ultimate and Ultra trims. Ultimate models feature desert-tuned DYNAMIX suspension with new G-out protection and rear bump control features, while Ultra models add race-proven DYNAMIX DVS with the industry's first active sway bar links that adjust up to 200 times per second for maximum precision and responsiveness. The Ultra trim also features a carbon fiber hood and seat bezels, an MPI GT steering wheel, BFGoodrich® 32" tires and exclusive paint & graphics.

Beyond its performance upgrades, RZR Pro R Boost introduces new features and enhancements that elevate the ride, including Apple CarPlay® compatibility* and a broad range of accessories. Together, these updates provide more connectivity, customization, and capability than ever before. Visit our website to learn more about all the latest RZR Pro R Boost features, technologies, and accessory offerings.



Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $49,999, RZR Pro R Boost will begin shipping to dealers in November 2026. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/rzr/models/.

Polaris XPEDITION – Introduces NUMATIX, Industry's First Pneumatic Continuously Variable Transmission Designed & Developed by Polaris



Since its debut, Polaris XPEDITION redefined what a sport side-by-side could be, delivering trail-ready performance wrapped in the all-weather comfort of an enclosed cab with HVAC. For 2027, Polaris raises the bar again with the introduction of NUMATIX Controlled CVT, the industry's first pneumatic CVT, which is a drive clutch regulated by air pressure. Designed and developed by Polaris, NUMATIX is breakthrough powertrain technology that intelligently reduces RPMs, making the ride up to 40% quieter,* while maintaining the responsive acceleration and capability riders expect from a CVT.



The result is a quieter, more comfortable in-cab experience without sacrificing performance, whether navigating technical terrain, climbing steep grades or covering long distances in the backcountry. This innovation was a direct response to rider feedback, making long days on the trail more enjoyable.



The benefits of NUMATIX extend well beyond quieter cruising and unlock a range of addition performance and drivability benefits, including:

Intelligent, real-time transmission control continuously adapts to rider inputs and terrain up to 200 times per second, delivering a smoother, quieter ride without sacrificing the responsive performance riders expect.

continuously adapts to rider inputs and terrain up to 200 times per second, delivering a smoother, quieter ride without sacrificing the responsive performance riders expect. Optimized belt grip and clutch engagement provide greater confidence, traction and durability during demanding rides like rock crawling, steep climbs, towing and hauling.

provide greater confidence, traction and durability during demanding rides like rock crawling, steep climbs, towing and hauling. A quieter, more refined low-gear driving experience maintains the torque needed for demanding tasks like snow plowing, land maintenance and technical off-road driving, reducing the need to shift between ranges.

maintains the torque needed for demanding tasks like snow plowing, land maintenance and technical off-road driving, reducing the need to shift between ranges. Reinvented drive modes let riders tailor the driving experience to the terrain and their preferred style. Comfort Mode delivers smooth, quiet cruising, Standard Mode balances comfort and responsiveness, and Sport Mode unlocks more aggressive throttle response and performance when it's time to push.

let riders tailor the driving experience to the terrain and their preferred style. Comfort Mode delivers smooth, quiet cruising, Standard Mode balances comfort and responsiveness, and Sport Mode unlocks more aggressive throttle response and performance when it's time to push. An integrated on-board air system provides on-demand compressed air through an auxiliary port to adjust tire pressure, clear dirt and debris from gear, and power air-driven accessories.

provides on-demand compressed air through an auxiliary port to adjust tire pressure, clear dirt and debris from gear, and power air-driven accessories. Purpose-built accessories include a durable 25-foot air hose kit for convenient trailside tire inflation and a portable four-gallon pressurized water tank that mounts in the vehicle bed for cleanup and campsite tasks.

To further enhance the driver experience, the 2027 Polaris XPEDITION features upgraded shifting, making it easier and smoother to shift. Together, these innovations deliver comfort without compromise, providing quiet, composed cruising when desired and bold, responsive performance when the terrain or task demands it.



Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $40,499, the 2027 Polaris XPEDITION XP and ADV is offered in 2- and 5-passenger configurations in NorthStar trims only and will begin shipping to dealers in August 2026. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/polaris-xpedition/models/.



New Sportsman 500 – Attainable, Value ATV



Ready for work and play, Sportsman 500 joins the Polaris ATV lineup, delivering legendary performance and versatility, with enhanced value-added features at a competitive price point. Sportsman 500 is capable and durable enough to take on all the reasons you ride, enhancing hobbies, connecting with the outdoors, and making every adventure more accessible without breaking the bank.



The value-added features of the Sportsman 500 include:

A 9.5" independent rear suspension that reduces the impact of rough terrain by soaking up bumps delivering a smoother ride.

that reduces the impact of rough terrain by soaking up bumps delivering a smoother ride. Up to 11.5" ground clearance giving you more space to clear rocks, logs and uneven terrain boosting confidence on the trail.

giving you more space to clear rocks, logs and uneven terrain boosting confidence on the trail. A new all-wheel drive system with auto-locking front drive that automatically engages when it senses tire slip, giving you added traction across changing terrain without additional input.

that automatically engages when it senses tire slip, giving you added traction across changing terrain without additional input. A 2,500-pound winch to clear obstacles or tackle tough jobs so your ride stays ready.

to clear obstacles or tackle tough jobs so your ride stays ready. 26" tires with 14" aluminum wheels deliver confident traction across changing terrain.

deliver confident traction across changing terrain. A 270-pound rack capacity and five gallons of storage to carry more tools, gear or game for work and play.

to carry more tools, gear or game for work and play. LED headlights that provide enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $6,999, the 2027 Sportsman 500 will begin shipping to dealers in September 2026. A shared accessory lineup across the Sportsman 500 and Sportsman 600 gives riders the opportunity for flexible customization, reinforcing value through cross-model compatibility. For more information, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/sportsman/models/.

2027 Warranty Coverage

For model year 2027, Polaris Off Road vehicles (excluding Youth models) are backed by a factory one-year limited warranty, with NorthStar models receiving an extended two-year limited warranty—reinforcing Polaris' commitment to durability and rider confidence.*

For complete details on the 2027 Polaris Off Road Lineup, including updates across RANGER, Sportsman, RZR, GENERAL and Youth models, as well as trims, and availability, visit the Polaris Off Road website or follow on FacebookSM, InstagramSM, YouTubeSM and XSM.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

*Warranty: 2-Year Promotional Limited Warranty Coverage: This offer is valid through 9/31/2026. Valid on any new and unregistered 2026 RANGER models (excluding RANGER 500 & RANGER 1000 CAB), 2027 RANGER 600 NorthStar, 2027 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar, 2027 RANGER XD 1500 NorthStar, 2027 Polaris XPDEDITION NorthStar models. The 2-year limited warranty coverage consists of 12 months of Promotional Limited Warranty in addition to the 12-month factory limited warranty for a total term of 24 months (2-year). Terms and conditions apply. See Polaris dealer for details.

*Perceived noise reduction at 35 mph over previous models.



*Apple CarPlay® functionality available in a future software update.



Apple CarPlay® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.



Rockford Fosgate® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation



RIGID® is a registered trademark of RIGID Industries LED Lighting



BF Goodrich® is a registered trademark of B.F. Goodrich Company



Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.