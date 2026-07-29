Polaris Launches Virtual Sleep Clinic to Fast-Track Sleep Apnea Care

Concierge-style virtual care model emphasizes personalized patient support without lengthy delays.

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris, a digital-first sleep medicine company, is today announcing the launch of its virtual sleep clinic. The patient-centric service brings holistic treatment to individuals dealing with sleep apnea without the months-long wait times typical of traditional sleep labs.

Polaris cuts wait times to less than a week by shipping advanced sleep study devices directly to a patient's home. Sleep data is gathered on the patient's schedule and reviewed next-day by Polaris specialists, who guide patients through personalized telehealth treatment plans. The entire patient experience is completed at home, removing the most common burden to traditional sleep care.

"Our bodies need sleep to function, but for too long, people have dealt with the consequences of poor sleep, negatively impacting their mood, metabolism, heart health, reproductive health, and overall condition," said Tina Garrett, Care Coordinator at Polaris. "We designed Polaris to meet patients exactly where they are - whether they are shift workers, truck drivers, or anyone with a demanding schedule - providing rapid, high-quality care without the typical delays."

While many clinics act as sales funnels for CPAP machines, Polaris refers patients to independent vendors, eliminating conflicts of interest to ensure purely evidence-based recommendations. They offer treatment options beyond CPAP machines, including oral devices, positional therapies, FDA-approved hypoglossal nerve stimulators, and health coaching, with transparent pricing that accommodates insurance or cash-pay. Patients receive ongoing clinical support, including setup assistance and structured follow-ups at 30, 90, and 180-days.

"Untreated sleep apnea doesn't just make you tired - it increases your risk of serious conditions like stroke, cardiovascular disease, and more," said Brent Jacobus, Medical Director at Polaris. "Treating this condition shouldn't be a luxury, which is why we've built Polaris to remove the barriers of traditional sleep labs so patients can get the care they deserve right from their own homes."

Launched out of the Healthworx Studio, Polaris is seeking patients across DC, Maryland, and Virginia, with regional expansion plans. To check insurance compatibility or to request a virtual consultation, visit https://www.polarissleep.com/

About Polaris

Polaris is a fully-virtual sleep health clinic specializing in rapid, home-based diagnostics and holistic treatment for sleep disorders. By combining clinical rigor with a modern telehealth delivery model, Polaris provides concierge-style, continuous care that improves patient adherence, restores sleep quality, and enhances overall well-being.

SOURCE Polaris