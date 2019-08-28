Polaris PowerLED Settles Patent Infringement Suit Brought Against Samsung

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris PowerLED Technologies LLC, an innovative technology company and licensor of advanced display brightness control functionality, today announced that it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., resolving patent infringement litigation brought by Polaris PowerLED against Samsung.

"We are delighted to have resolved these litigations and that Samsung has become a licensee to Polaris' patented technologies," said Ralph Brandi, chief executive officer of Polaris PowerLED.

The terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential. Polaris is represented by the Feinberg Day Kramer Alberti Lim Tonkovich & Belloli LLP law firm (www.feinday.com).

About Polaris PowerLED Technologies

Polaris PowerLED develops and markets a variety of advanced LED related technologies that both improve the efficiency of LED displays and reduce power consumption. One aspect of Polaris PowerLED's technology relates to reducing power consumption by LED displays to increase battery life in mobile devices. The Company has developed technologies to increase the efficiency and life span of the LED screens by using optical and temperature control as well. Similarly, Polaris PowerLED's technologies use temperature sensors to extend the life span of LED displays. Polaris PowerLED is dedicated to developing technologies and solutions for devices that have LED displays to improve efficiency, power consumption, and the user experience. Learn more at www.polarispowerled.com

SOURCE Polaris PowerLED Technologies LLC

