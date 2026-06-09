PolarX Reports More Hyper Grade Copper Assays as Northern Star Joint Venture Drilling commences at its Caribou Dome Copper Project in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX; OTCQB: PXXXF) announced the final assays from its 2025 diamond drilling program at its hyper-grade Caribou Dome Copper Project, which is a part of its joint venture with Northern Star Resources in Alaska, have continued to return exceptional assays. The company concurrently announced that the 10,000m Alaska Range Joint Venture drilling program has also commenced.

With respect to the final assays from the 2025 diamond drilling program at Caribou Dome, exceptional assays from CD25-008 were 3.0m @ 11.23% Cu and 12.63 g/t Ag from 63.3 m. Additional, previously announced assays from the nine holes drilled in 2025 can be found here along with other details: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03098121-6A1328666&v=undefined.

Nine holes were drilled in the 2025 program, totaling 2,133m, eight of which intersected extremely high-grade copper. These assays extend the known mineralization at depth and improved structural and geological knowledge.

The start of the 2026 diamond drill program, entirely funded via the Northern Star-PolarX Alaska Range joint venture, will test several new extension targets with more than 10,000m of drilling planned from now through the end of October.

PolarX Limited (https://www.polarx.com.au) is an advanced Australian mineral explorer and developer with rapidly growing high-grade Copper, Gold and Silver projects in Alaska and Nevada. The company's Alaska Range Mine Development has a total JORC resource of 11.2Mt; 269,375t Cu, 213,000oz Au and 3.131,000 oz Ag. The 2024 Spring Scoping Study (in which US$8,500/t was assumed as copper price; US$1,900/oz for gold and US$26/oz for silver) showed A$625m pre-tax NPV, A$223m Capex, 74% IRR, 1.6-year payback. In Nevada, the company is focusing its efforts on the Humbolt Range, which also boasts high grades of gold, silver, lead and zinc.

SOURCE PolarX Limited