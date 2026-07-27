Pollock Cohen: Plaintiff Defeats Bank's Motion to Dismiss in Elder Financial Exploitation Lawsuit

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Pollock Cohen LLP

Jul 27, 2026, 08:14 ET

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a lawsuit alleging that PNC Bank failed to respond to clear warning signs that a 76-year-old customer was being financially exploited, the judge rejected PNC Bank's attempts to dismiss the case, siding with the plaintiff, and allowing the case to proceed to the discovery phase.

"Financial institutions play a critical role in identifying and interrupting elder financial exploitation. They cannot turn a blind eye," said Steve Cohen of Pollock Cohen LLP, who is representing the plaintiff Jeffrey Maas. "This case is about accountability."

The complaint alleges that the victim was persuaded by an organized fraud scheme to liquidate nearly $400,000 through a series of transactions that allegedly displayed numerous warning signs recognized by financial regulators and law enforcement. Despite those alleged red flags, the lawsuit contends that the transactions proceeded without meaningful intervention.

"This lawsuit asks a straightforward question," Mr. Cohen added. "When an elderly customer exhibits repeated warning signs of financial exploitation, what responsibility does a financial institution have to ask questions before allowing hundreds of thousands of dollars to leave the account?" See more from the family of the victim here: Protecting Seniors From Financial Fraud (NY Daily News July 22, 2026)

About Pollock Cohen

Pollock Cohen LLP is an impact-driven litigation firm that represents plaintiffs in cases that are both impactful and meaningful, and where a difference can be made. For more information, visit pollockcohen.com

CONTACT
Steve Cohen
[email protected]
(917) 364-4197

SOURCE Pollock Cohen LLP

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